Leaked Call of Duty 2026 and 2027 codenames are reportedly not accurate

A reliable industry insider has claimed that recent leaks regarding Call of Duty 2026 and 2027 are not real. There was a massive leak on future CoD games from Activision, claiming that upcoming CoD titles in 2026 and 2027 are codenamed Project Devilwood and Project Anvil, respectively. However, it's been revealed by a reputed scooper that the codenames are inaccurate.

This article will discuss the details regarding the legitimacy of the leaks based on CoD 2026 and 2027's codenames.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, or claims with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

Project Devilwood and Project Anvil codenames for Call of Duty 2026 and Call of Duty 2027 are not real, reveals industry insider

A recent leak on CoD 2026 claimed that it will be based on 2013's Ghosts (Image via Activision)

Reputed scooper and CoD insider Tom Henderson has recently tried to clear the air over two major leaks on CoD 2026 and CoD 2027. While writing for his website, Insider Gaming, Tom revealed that the leaked information on the unannounced projects is completely untrue, especially when it comes to the codenames for the two games.

For those unaware, social media scoopers @Vondyispog and @Visceral recently shared the codenames for Call of Duty 2026 as well as CoD 2027. Moreover, the leaked intel from both accounts claimed that the two projects are being developed by Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games respectively.

CoD 2027 leak had claimed that it would be based on 2014's Advanced Warfare (Image via Activision)

According to the leak from @Vondyispog and @Visceral, 2026's CoD will be a Ghosts title and is codenamed Project Devilwood. On the other hand, they claimed that CoD 2027 is going to be based on 2014's Advanced Warfare by Sledgehammer Games and is codenamed Project Anvil.

However, Tom Henderson clearly mentioned in his new report that both the leaked codenames for CoD 2026 and CoD 2027 are incorrect. That's because it's not even possible to identify these names so early using data mining. Plus, both titles are currently very far out in development.

As of now, any rumor or leak should be taken with a grain of salt for all unannounced Call of Duty games.

For more news on the CoD franchise, don't forget to follow Sportskeeda.