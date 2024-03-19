Potential Easter eggs from Call of Duty Black Ops are allegedly being concealed in Rebirth Island in the upcoming Season 3 update in Warzone. This particular leak is sourced from a reliable X page for news regarding Warzone and MW3 named @CODIIIINTEL. Coming across references from Black Ops in a Call of Duty game in 2024 can get any player nostalgic.

Read on to learn more about this leak.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Black Ops Easter Eggs are supposedly coming to Warzone's New Rebirth Island

In a recent tweet by X page @performancegam, known for their updates on various games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends, the returning Rebirth Island in the Season 3 update of Warzone was suggested to have easter eggs from Call of Duty Black Ops. The rumor was credited to reliable Call of Duty outlet @CODIIIINTEL.

Apart from uncovering nods from the iconic Black Ops series, the leaked information also suggests references to characters from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin, and the undercover spy antagonist Perseus. This suppsoed inclusion of the Black Ops Easter Eggs is rather a wonderful way to pay homage to the original franchise by the developers.

The idea of Call of Duty Black Ops Easter Eggs in Warzone is making fans nostalgic and eager for the next updates, but it is important to remember that this is only a leak. Until any official confirmation comes from Activision, players should treat this as speculation.

