Warzone streamer Braxtvn brought attention to an alarming issue on his X page, revealing a video of a player taking advantage of a bot lobby. He shed light on a Chinese boosting service that appears to be exploiting Resurgence Ranked bot lobbies.

In the video by Braxtvn, a player appears to be effortlessly dominating a Resurgence lobby crowded with bots.

Players hacking into Resurgence-ranked leaderboard

Expand Tweet

Using bot lobbies and manipulating the matchmaking system to ensure lobbies that are predominantly filled with bots not only undermines the efforts of legitimate players but also poses a threat to Warzone’s competitive integrity.

According to Braxtvn’s tweet, at least 100 of the top 250 players on Resurgence’s Ranked leaderboard are engaged in hacker activities. Additionally, it also calls out Warzone’s Ricochet anti-cheat system.

Thankfully, players didn’t have to wait long for a response from the developers regarding concerns about this cheat, as Activision came up with a response emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy. They stated that artificially inflated skill ratings will not be permitted, further committing to ban players engaging in this behavior.

Expand Tweet

Multiple bans amounting to a total of 29000 have already been implemented on players across various detections. The developers made it clear that accounts engaging in boosting lobbies or other forms of cheating will not be permitted and will face consequences. They also stated that they will consider all available technical and legal solutions to prevent cheating in the future.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

CoD bans 6,000 accounts in Warzone and MW3 after the recent surge of cheaters || Warzone shadow ban check: Are you banned? || Warzone hackers are fooling Ricochet anti-cheat by using advanced cheats || Top 250 Ranked lobbies in WZ are filled with cheaters, CoD pros react || Warzone and MW3 servers face issues as Battle.net falls prey to DDoS attacks || "Why they victimizing me": WZ player gets caught by Ricochet anti-cheat and denies the accusation