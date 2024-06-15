Black Ops 6 physical edition reportedly doesn't allow a Vault Edition upgrade and Woods pre-order bonus

The physical edition of Black Ops 6 doesn't support a digital upgrade to the Vault Edition, according to an insider. Additionally, they have claimed that one can't even access the Woods Operator pre-order bonus after purchasing a physical copy of Treyarch's upcoming FPS premium.

This article will mention the key details players need to know regarding the Black Ops 6 physical edition and its possible disadvantages.

Note: Players are advised to take early speculations and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

Black Ops 6 physical edition prevents you from uprading to Vault Edition and getting the pre-order bonus for Woods Operator, claims insider

Trusted scooper @CODWarfareForum, known for sharing convincing leaks in the past, recently took to X, claiming that Activision has reportedly disabled the option of upgrading Black Ops 6 physical edition to Vault Edition. It might not offer access to the Woods Operator pre-order bonus either.

While giving a possible reason, the insider wrote that the publisher is trying to force players to go digital to buy Black Ops 6.

For those unaware, the digital editions for the game have the option to own the Vault Edition as well as the pre-order bonus for Woods' playable Operator.

If the publisher confirms the ongoing rumor, that might upset many people who have already placed an order for BO6's physical edition.

A still from the BO6 Vault Edition bundle (Image via Activision)

In previous news, players also got to know that they can't enjoy BO6 offline for any of its modes. They will have to be connected to the internet to play the Campaign, Multiplayer, and even the Zombies mode.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.