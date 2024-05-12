Call of Duty’s leaked execution hints at Gundam crossover in Warzone and MW3

According to some dataminers, Call of Duty will have a Gundam crossover in Warzone and MW3. Gundam is a very popular science fiction anime franchise about a military robot. It was developed by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Sunrise creators from Japan, and its crossover in CoD would create a massive impression on fans.

Rumors suggest that there will be other crossovers like Fallout and The Crow along with the Gundam. They are believed to debut in Season 4 with fresh content for players to experience.

This article will discuss all the floating rumors and leaks surrounding the Gundam crossover in Warzone and MW3

Note: Players are advised to take early rumors, leaks, and speculations with a grain of salt unless there’s an official confirmation from the developer.

Potential Gundam crossover in Warzone and MW3 leaked

CoD leaker and dataminer @WarzoneQG posted about an in-game execution that is inspired from Gundam. Given the level of animation detail, it seems that the execution has progressed beyond early development. This gives more credibilty to earlier rumors about a Gundam crossover in Warzone and MW3.

Previously, on an X post, @CODWarfareForum revealed some codes that mention Fallout, Gundam, and The Crow crossovers are coming with CoD Season 4. However it is still unclear how the developers are planning to bring these TV shows in a video game.

We have already come across some leaks regarding the release event of CoD 2024. If a Gundam crossover is included in Season 4, it would surely intensify the excitement of CoD players who are eagerly awaiting its launch.

Season 4 is all set to launch on July 12, 2024, on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox series XlS. It will bring all new weapons, a new Gulag for Vondel, and the traditional Battle Royale in Vondel. A new 6v6 map for MW2, Vondel Waterpark will also feature in Season 4 where players can backstab enemies by swimming under them.

Fans have witnessed many crossovers in Warzone and MW3 like the Warhammer, Godzilla, and more. However, by bringing in Gundam crossover, the developers can attract a large audience as the Gundam series has a dedicated fanbase globally, especially in Asia.

These crossovers look fresh and different in CoD's environment. All these updates and rumors indicate that something huge and exciting is coming in the CoD series for players to witness.

