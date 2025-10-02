  • home icon
  • "SBMM has sucked all the fun from the game": COD players are already disappointed with Black Ops 7 beta

"SBMM has sucked all the fun from the game": COD players are already disappointed with Black Ops 7 beta

By Pranoy Dey
Published Oct 02, 2025 22:26 GMT
Fans are already disappointed with the new SBMM system in Black Ops 7 beta. (Image via Activision)
Fans are already disappointed with the new SBMM system in Black Ops 7 beta. (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 7 beta early access is now live and has added the SBMM system, which is being regarded as a major disappointment. While the beta offers rewards and introduces new modes, the latest system has overshadowed all of these aspects. Players who manage to enter matches are expressing their frustrations. This is evidently reflected in a post by popular CoD miner @realityuk on X, who stated:

“SBMM has sucked all the fun from the game for me now, well that was that lol”

Many fans commented on the same post, sharing their experiences with the new system. User @GDlfma56943 voiced their concern about the aim assist, which they feel is too strong after the new system was implemented. They stated that opponents' crosshairs follow almost perfectly, even when they wall-jump or slide, making gunfights feel challenging and sweaty.

User explaining the unfair aim assist as the biggest concern after the implementation of the new skill-based matchmaking system (Image via X@GDlfma56943)
User explaining the unfair aim assist as the biggest concern after the implementation of the new skill-based matchmaking system (Image via X@GDlfma56943)

@typocod claimed that SBMM has ruined Black Ops 7 beta experience, mentioning that they would switch to Battlefield 6, which is right around the corner. This seemingly indicates that Black Ops 7’s skill-based matchmaking system is likely why players are planning to switch to Battlefield 6.

Negative feedback from a user (Image via X@typocod)
Negative feedback from a user (Image via X@typocod)

Surprisingly, some users have found the new system to be more enjoyable. For instance, @guinnessstache remarked that they had not encountered any major issues and that their matches were balanced against other players with the same skill level:

"I don't know. I don't really seem to have an issue with it. I feel like every match I played so far the last couple of hours I have felt reasonably matched against everybody for the most part?"
Positive feedback from a user (Image via X@guinnessstache)
Positive feedback from a user (Image via X@guinnessstache)

Another user, @vilxnz, in favor of the new system, stated that they had not faced any issues. Instead, they claimed that it makes the game more enjoyable.

A positive response from a user (Image via X@Vilxnz)
A positive response from a user (Image via X@Vilxnz)

User @KushRebel jokingly asked the COD miner whether they couldn’t play against opponents of their own skill level.

A sarcastic comment from user @KushRebel (Image via X@KushRebel)
A sarcastic comment from user @KushRebel (Image via X@KushRebel)

User @IBBQl expressed frustration with SBMM, saying that the biggest issue they had faced was the long queue time and poor network connections. They recalled the days of low-ping lobbies and feel that it is unfair to wait for players of similar skill instead of being matched with those on a better connection.

They further added that if it were ranked play, they wouldn’t mind as much, but in regular matches, SBMM feels unnecessary.

A user expressed their concern, which is the long queue timing (Image via X@IBBQl)
A user expressed their concern, which is the long queue timing (Image via X@IBBQl)

Several players also pointed out that Black Ops 7 can only survive with Zombie mode. User @ItsClassified_1 shared their point of view, stating that Zombies will be the only hope that can keep the game enjoyable. They felt that the SBMM and Enhanced Object Matchmaking (EOMM) being pushed too high during the beta was quite off-putting.

Quite a few players are expecting that Zombies mode could save Black Ops 7 (Image via X)
Quite a few players are expecting that Zombies mode could save Black Ops 7 (Image via X)

How does SBMM work in Black Ops 7 beta, and why is it turning out to be a failure?

Skill-Based Matchmaking, or SBMM, is the latest addition to Black Ops 7 beta, where players are matched against others with similar skill levels for more balanced and fair matches. This system considers a player’s performance based on their kill-to-death ratio over several games. It is especially designed to encourage new players while delivering high skilled veterans a fair gameplay experience.

However, based on the negative feedback from fans, it is becoming clear that SBMM may be one of the biggest failures of Black Ops 7 beta. Most comments suggest that skilled players are unfairly capitalizing on this system to grab high kills in easy lobbies. Additionally, this new system makes it harder for players of different skill levels to play together.

Since low-skilled players, while queuing with their higher-skilled friends, often end up in tough lobbies, it makes it hard for them to get any kills. Overall, the SBMM system has somehow ruined the “relax and fun” gameplay that Black Ops 7 was meant to offer, as players now have to give their best to stay even constantly.

Pranoy Dey

Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.

Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.

Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching.

