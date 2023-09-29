Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most competitive online games, and Warzone Twitch streamers require both technical proficiency and a captivating presence. The game has topped streaming rankings across all platforms since 2020. It's an enthralling title that, despite a slew of issues, has remained enormously popular on content creation platforms like Twitch and YouTube, transforming ordinary players into multi-millionaires.

This article will rank the top 10 Warzone Twitch streamers to watch in 2023, according to TwitchMetrics.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective.

10 best Warzone Twitch streamers to follow in 2023

10) Moonryde

Moonryde (Image via the-sun.com)

Dario Ferracci, aka Fnatic Moonryde, is one of Italy’s biggest Warzone Twitch streamers. He gets around an average of 1k views, according to TwitchMetrics. He has over 600,000 Twitch followers and over 7,500 paying subscribers. Moonryde not only excels in gameplay but also provides an entertaining experience for his audience.

9) HusKerrs

Expand Tweet

HusKerrs is known for being one of the top Warzone Twitch streamers on sites such as Twitch and YouTube, a result of his excellent gaming and entertaining commentary.

His ability to constantly acquire high kill counts and win matches is one of the hallmarks of his gaming style. He gets an average viewership of 1k on Twitch, according to TwitchMetrics.

8) Fifakill

Fifakill (Image via Twitter/Quadrant)

Due to his versatility, Fifakill is a highly successful creator and one of the best Warzone Twitch streamers in the world. He has won the World Series of Warzone competition and also won matches in Warzone with every single weapon. His accomplishments have earned him over 400,000 Twitch followers.

7) Lovelylo

Expand Tweet

Lovelylo is a Warzone Twitch streamer known for upbeat and entertaining material. She has a significant following of 190.8K on Twitch. She's amassed a fan base due to her great gameplay and amusing personality. Her stream frequently includes enjoyable challenges, and she gets an average of 2k views per stream.

6) Kxpture

Expand Tweet

Kxpture is a well-known Twitch streamer who is recognized for his competitive Warzone skills. With over 280,000 subscribers on his self-titled channel, he has amassed a sizable following.

Kxpture has also earned a reputation for providing his audience with useful insights. He has created detailed videos, including loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone, to help players better their skills.

5) Aydan

Expand Tweet

Aydan exploded in 2020 when Call of Duty Warzone was released and has expanded at an astounding rate since then. He was the first player to earn $200K and $300K in Warzone.

He's also a community streamer, raiding smaller creators regularly to give them a significant boost. He even got signed as a Warzone creator by the New York Subliners in 2022.

4) TeePee

TeePee (Image via Twitter/TeePee)

TeePee was formerly one of the most recognizable Call of Duty pro players in the world, but he's now a content creator. Although he isn't as boisterous as other Warzone streams, his squad wipeouts and pinpoint maneuvers are essential viewing for anybody looking to develop the clutch mentality. He frequently gives informative recommendations to his viewers, assisting them in improving their game.

3) Symfuhny

Symfuhny (Image via Twitch/Symfuhny)

Symfuhny's game knowledge, amazing reaction speed, and welcoming nature make him a must-watch Warzone streamer. He has 1.1 million monthly watching hours and is so skilled that many viewers have gone so far as to accuse him of cheating repeatedly. While Symfuhny is not a professional esports player, he has participated in various Warzone tournaments and events.

2) DiazBiffle

DiazBiffle (Image via Twitter/Complexity)

DiazBiffle is a well-known Warzone streamer who is currently a content creator for compLexity Gaming. One of the most dominating Warzone players, he demonstrates his abilities, enthralling his audience with intense gameplay. Despite his dissatisfaction with Warzone 2 and the banning of streamer mode, DiazBiffle continues to make material for his dedicated audience.

1) chowh1

Expand Tweet

Chowh1 is a 22-year-old streamer from Bordeaux who devotes almost his entire channel to the game Call of Duty Warzone. As a Warzone Twitch streamer, chowh1 demonstrates his strategic abilities and quick reactions, whether sniping adversaries from afar or fighting in close-quarters battles.

chowh1 has cemented his status as a powerful Warzone player with his amazing performance in the EU World Series of Warzone competition, where he emerged triumphant.