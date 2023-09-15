Warzone 2 playlist update: All modes available to play right now 

New modes arrive in the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 playlist on a regular basis. Often categorized as event-based modes, these are predominantly the featured playlists you've seen before. The Warzone 2 playlist has seen numerous modifications. These improvements have changed the game's dynamics, ushering in new game modes that each offer unique experiences.

The different modes appeal to a variety of playstyles and tastes, ranging from strategic solo missions to furious team combats. The latest improvements demonstrate Activision's commitment to offering unique gaming experiences while capturing WZ2's constant exhilarating pulse. This article will go over the most recent playlist updates to show you what's currently available to play.

All Warzone 2 playlist live now

Every Wednesday at 10 am PT, Warzone 2 playlist update is scheduled to drop. Each update retains the standard and resurgent Battle Royale variations, with some adjustments to the squad sizes available.

In addition, newly introduced and limited-time modes (LTMs) have been added to the rotation. The developers' regular updates are meant to keep things interesting for the community. These are the current modes available in WZ2:

Al Mazrah

Al Mazrah map in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Plunder (Quads)

Battle (Royale Duos)

Unhinged (Battle Royale Solos)

Ranked Play (Trios)

Vondel

Vondel in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Battle Royale (Trios)

Lockdown (Quads)

Al Bagra Fortress

Al Bagra Fortress in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Resurgence (Quads)

Map Rotation

Resurgence (Solos, Duos, Trios)

Battle Royale (Quads)

Warzone 2 modes explained

1) Battle Royale

The Standard Battle Royale mode replicates the classic Warzone experience on the massive Al Mazrah terrain. 150 players forage for supplies and fight to be the last individual or squad standing on the battlefield with a default pistol. As the circle collapses and the battle zone diminishes, the fatal gas permeates the environment.

2) Plunder

Plunder is a non-Battle Royale game mode that allows for redeployment in which players compete for cash. The game is won by the team with the most cash at the end of the timer or the first squad to accrue $2 million. Players are recommended to try out this option to level up their weaponry outside of the MW2 Multiplayer.

3) Resurgence

Resurgence prioritizes the redeployment function, which allows players to respawn after a short countdown if at least one team member is alive. This mode was first launched with the original Warzone's Rebirth Island map, and it is now available on Ashika Island. This small-scale map has 52 players and offers a fast-paced, action-packed BR experience.

4) Massive Resurgence

Massive Resurgence is a more powerful variant of the aforementioned mode but uses the same redeployment concept. With 150 players, the conflict takes place on the large-scale Al Mazrah terrain.

5) Mini-Royale

Mini-Royale in the Warzone 2 playlist bears all of the characteristics of Standard Battle Royale, but your deployment area in Al Mazrah is drastically smaller. This feature reduces the length of the contest and ensures that you are constantly fighting opponents.

6) Unhinged Battle Royale

Unhinged BR is a variant of the standard Battle Royale mode in the Warzone 2 playlist, which allows you to use the Assimilation function and team up with opposing players. Each squad may have a maximum of six members. Use the ping wheel and proximity chat effectively to ask other players to join you.

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.