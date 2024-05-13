Amidst all the gameplay strategies that players can opt for in the world of Warzone, some players prefer a more forbearing approach to their gameplay, camping in tight corners or dark alleys, waiting for enemies to find and surprise them.

While camping is not just about hiding in corners and hoping for the best, this playstyle has long been frowned upon by fellow gamers as an act of cowardice, because a well-placed camper can even take out even the most seasoned veterans by catching them off guard.

In a Reddit thread, a video was uploaded by a user named u/YoureAToool, showing how to take out tower campers, providing hope for other players.

Warzone player takes out tower campers in his recent clip

As seen in the video, the player is dealing with a squad of tower campers near the communication tower in Rebirth Island. In the clip, which is almost as long as a minute, he strategically takes out every member of the tower camping squad by taking proper cover behind walls on the terrace of a nearby building, located close to the tower, with a sniper rifle.

In addition to the clip, he captioned the post with a thought about why he was not ambushed by another squad while he was involved in a fight with the tower campers.

A question often asked by gamers is why some choose to rely on patience and stealth instead of going in guns blazing and raking up kills left and right. The answer, in my opinion, lies in the element of surprise - having to pay attention to the enemies' footsteps and waiting for the perfect moment to fire.

Not only can a well-placed camper take out the most seasoned veterans, catching them off guard, but they can also save up on tons of ammo and resources by camping instead of ambushing.

Camping has always been viewed as a cheap tactic by the gaming community; many believe that this brand of gaming often goes against the spirit of the game. On the other hand, other players believe this method to be very strategic, especially in a game where survival is the ultimate goal for players.

After camping, tower campers can leverage their high vantage points, which offers them a bird's eye view of the whole map, making it easier to spot enemies.

Tower camping has its own set of drawbacks. One of them is the risk of being easily spotted. This vulnerability has been exploited by a player in a Reddit clip, which has given other gamers a new perspective on how to deal with tower campers. This may be helpful for those who are frustrated with campers in the game.

