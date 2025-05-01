Warzone playlist update (May 1, 2025 - May 15, 2025): Everything we know

The Warzone playlist update (May 1, 2025 - May 15, 2025) is now live. This current playlist has been updated with the launch of Season 3 Reloaded, introducing new modes designed to make the game more engaging. The main highlight is the addition of Ranked Play in Verdansk, along with the limited-time mode High Trip Resurgence.
The current playlist went live on May 1, 2025, at 9 am PT and will run for 15 days, ending on May 15, 2025. Another update is expected on that date, which may bring further changes.
This article outlines the details of the latest Warzone playlist update, including the available maps and modes during this period.
Here is the list of maps and modes available in the Call of Duty Warzone playlist update (May 1, 2025 - May 15, 2025):
- Ranked Play BR (Trios) - Verdansk
- Battle Royale (Solos, Duos, Quads) - Verdansk
- Resurgence (Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads) - Rebirth Island
- High Trip Resurgence (Quads) - Verdansk (Limited-time mode)
- Plunder (Quads) - Verdansk
- Battle Royale Casual (Quads) - Verdansk
The latest playlist update has introduced the highly competitive Ranked Play to Verdansk. Although this popular map was reintroduced earlier in Season 3, the competitive mode was initially missing. With this update, it has now been added, allowing trios to climb Skill Divisions and earn exclusive rewards along the way.
In addition, the update includes High Trip Resurgence, a brand-new limited-time mode set in Verdansk. Players deploy with only their fists and one randomly assigned, predetermined weapon.
Another unique feature in this mode is the inclusion of Shades, which can be obtained by opening supply caches. These Shades grant special boosts such as faster reloads, increased speed, and immunity to fall damage.
The content drop for Warzone Season 3 Reloaded has revealed two new limited-time modes. One of them, High Trip Resurgence, was introduced with the launch of the mid-season update. The other, Massive Resurgence, which will support up to 120 players, is expected to be added later as the season progresses.
In the next playlist update, Massive Resurgence is likely to be included, replacing High Trip Resurgence.
