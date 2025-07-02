Warzone Season 4 Reloaded playlist update: Everything we know

Warzone has received a new playlist with the release of the Season 4 Reloaded update. This update introduced several new modes, bringing significant changes that make the game feel fresher and more engaging. As part of the second wave of content, Warzone saw the addition of major modes that further enhance the overall experience.
The current playlist went live on July 2, 2025, at 9 am PT. As of now, there's no official word on when the next update will arrive. However, with so many new changes introduced, players are unlikely to feel bored anytime soon.
This article covers the details of Warzone’s latest playlist update with Season 4 Reloaded, including all maps and modes that will be available during this period.
Warzone Season 4 Reloaded playlist update: All available maps and modes
Below is a list of all maps and modes available with the current Warzone Season 4 Reloaded playlist update:
- Battle Royale (Solos, Duos, Quads) - Verdansk
- Ranked Play: BR (Trios) - Verdansk
- Resurgence (Solos, Duos, Quads) - Rebirth Island
- Ranked Play: Res (Trios) - Rebirth Island
- Plunder (Quads) - Verdansk
- Battle Royale Casual (Solos, Quads) - Verdansk
- Havoc (Quads) - Verdansk (Limited-time mode)
- Resurgence Casual (Quads) - Rebirth Island
With the Season 4 Reloaded playlist, three new modes have been introduced: two permanent, one limited-time (LTM). All three stand out, with Havoc Royale being the limited-time addition featuring unique and dynamic gameplay mechanics. This mode introduces a new feature called Modifiers, which alter the flow of each match and keep gameplay unpredictable.
Havoc Royale matches take place in specific areas of Verdansk (Downtown, Airport, or Train Station) and host 44 players in Quads. Each match lasts 15 minutes and includes six shrinking circles. With each new circle, a random Modifier is activated, granting special abilities to all players. There are nine Modifiers in total. For instance, the Charge Jump Modifier lets you jump much higher, while Crouch Potato transforms you into a literal sack of potatoes when you crouch. Each Modifier affects the gameplay in different ways. The last remaining squad wins the match.
Resurgence Casual is another newly added mode, inspired by the Battle Royale Casual mode from Season 3, which was well-received by the community. This mode brings a similar experience to Resurgence by combining 12 real players with 32 bots in a single lobby, following the same ruleset as standard Resurgence.
Lastly, Resurgence Ranked Play returns, offering a more competitive experience with high-stakes, intense matches. Since this mode is played in Trios, the standard Resurgence Trios mode has been temporarily removed from the playlist.
Out of the four new planned modes for the new season, three have already been added to the game, with one still yet to arrive. The upcoming playlist update will likely include the Cel-Shaded Rebirth Island map, which would be the only major change. Other than that, only minor adjustments such as changes to squad sizes are expected.
