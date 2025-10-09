Warzone Season 6 playlist update: Everything we know

Warzone received a new playlist update with the launch of Season 6 on October 9, 2025, at 9 am PT. This final season brings back the popular Halloween-themed event, The Haunting. Inspired by this spooky theme, two new map variants have been added to the game. Additionally, a new limited-time mode called Casual Z has been introduced, making the gameplay more engaging and refreshing.
This article covers all the details of the current Warzone Season 6 playlist update, including every map and mode available during this period.
Warzone Season 6 playlist update: All available maps and modes
Check out the list below to see all the maps and modes available in the current Warzone Season 6 playlist update:
- Battle Royale (Solos, Duos, Quads) - Verdansk
- Ranked Play: BR (Trios) - Verdansk
- Resurgence (Solos, Duos, Quads) - Rebirth Island
- Ranked Play: Res (Trios) - Rebirth Island
- Plunder (Quads) - Verdansk
- Battle Royale Casual (Solos, Quads) - Verdansk
- Casual Z (Quads) - Verdansk, Rebirth Island (Limited-time mode) - Night variants
- Resurgence Casual (Quads) - Rebirth Island
There aren’t many changes to the overall playlist, as the standard modes and squad options remain the same as before. The major update is the addition of the new Casual Z limited-time mode, which introduces two new map variants: Verdansk (Night) and Rebirth Island (Night).
These maps are not available in the standard modes and are exclusive to Casual Z. In this mode, you’ll encounter zombies, real players, and even bots. Both regular and armored zombies roam around the maps, so you need to be extra careful around the dark corners, as danger often lurks in the shadows.
The zombies in this mode aren’t strong, but they come in large hordes, making them challenging to handle. Casual Z is designed to offer a more laid-back experience, with limited progression and results that don’t affect your performance stats. Additionally, this mode does not count toward eligibility for Resurgence Ranked Play.
This season will also see the return of Zombie Royale, although its release date has not yet been revealed.
That covers everything there is to know about the Warzone Season 6 playlist update.
