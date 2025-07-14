What is the next Call of Duty game?

The next Call of Duty game is Black Ops 7. Its predecessor, Black Ops 6, was released in October 2024. The next title is set for release in 2025, likely between September and December, as per the usual release schedule of COD games. For those unaware, Black Ops 7 was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase and brings back iconic characters such as David Mason and Raul Menendez.

Ad

This article will go over everything you need to know about the upcoming Call of Duty game, Black Ops 7.

Black Ops 7: Essentials to know about the next Call of Duty game

Black Ops 7 was officially announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8, 2025. The teaser gave us a sneak peek into the upcoming title, where David Mason, played by Milo Ventimiglia, comes into contact with the hyper-futuristic world of The Guild.

Ad

Trending

The Guild is a global tech leader, also specializing in humanoid robots that can be central to the story. While all of this shows us a promising new world, an old one still haunts David Mason as he comes face to face with his nemesis, Raul Menendez, who is seemingly still alive.

Ad

Black Ops 7 is set after the events of Black Ops II and Black Ops 6, but before the events of Black Ops 3, which is set in 2065. That being said, the next Call of Duty game will have a fascinating four-player co-op campaign.

It was also confirmed that it will feature wingsuits but not jetpacks or wall-running as previously speculated. It will, however, feature an evolution of the omni-movement introduced in the most recent Call of Duty game, Black Ops 6.

Ad

Furthermore, Avalon may not be just a Multiplayer map, it may also be a part of the campaign. The map was previously mentioned in Black Ops 6 Citadelle des Morts as well as The Tomb, as it's likely the next step for the zombie main campaign.

Black Ops 7 will be available across consoles and PC, just like the previous titles. Its official release date has not been announced yet, and not much is known about the main campaign. Details about the next Call of Duty game should surface as we approach the latter half of 2025.

Ad

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More