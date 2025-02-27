"Will be the same or worse?": COD fans discuss the HDR allegedly coming back to Warzone with Verdansk release

Recently, some rumors have suggested the return of the iconic HDR firearm in Warzone with Verdansk's release. The HDR is a bolt-action rifle that excelled in long-range fights, first introduced in 2023. Being a bolt action rifle, the weapon has gained much appreciation since its launch for its one-hit kill capability.

As rumors spread across the internet, the HDR weapon quickly became a topic of discussion. This was particularly evident in a Reddit post by user @u/Perfect_Cheesecake70, who shared a one-minute and 36-second gameplay video in Verdansk featuring the HDR. They asked:

“So, officially the HDR will be back on Verdansk 2025! Will be the same or worse?”

Many Reddit users commented to share their opinions. User @u/Nintendo_Pro_03 is hoping the weapon would return in Warzone, as it was one of their favorites.

Comment byu/Perfect_Cheesecake70 from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

User @Snowbunny236 remarked that the addition of the HDR weapon might not have much impact on the gameplay due to the Omnimovent mechanism in Warzone, which allows players to dodge bullets. This is because the Omnimovent allows players to sprint, dive and slide in any direction they want. Apart from that, with this feature, players can view 360 degree of the battlefield while being prone.

A remarked on Omnimovement feature (Image via Reddit @Snowbunny236)

User @COD-O-G expressed confidence that the weapon will be less effective in the latest Warzone.

User is expecting the weapon to be less effective (Image via Reddit@COD-O-G)

Meanwhile, quite a few users think that the weapon is not quite effective in the latest title due to sniping range limitation. For instance, a user @TheTrueAlCapwn discussed the HDR's sniping capabilities. According to them, the latest engine of COD may limit visibility over long distances. Hence, sniping may be a challenging task. This comment talked about the Infinity Ward engine being used for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2.

Many users commented on Call of Duty's engine (Image via Reddit)

A user by @Tyrell418 raised a point, suggesting that Activision should prioritize fixing the current snipers in the game before focusing on the HDR. According to them, it would not make sense for all bolt-action snipers to be a one-shot kill, which has been an issue for ranked play and they can adjust accordingly.

User suggesting the dev to fix other rifles (Image via Reddit@Tyrell418 )

HDR is reportedly coming to Warzone alongside more Verdansk days weapons

The HDR is reportedly coming to the title alongside two more classic weapons. A popular data miner by @TheGhostOfHope suggested that the AMAX, Kilo, and HDR are coming with the return of Verdansk. While AMAX and Kilo are Assault rifles, the HDR is a bolt-action rifle effective for long-range fights. Previously, the HDR firearm remained one of the fan-favorite weapons and was also in the meta for some period.

However, as the game evolved, the developers introduced new rifles and removed some of these weapons from the game. Fortunately, with the upcoming Vandansk map, some of these are reportedly making a comeback.

