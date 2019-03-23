10 players for whom IPL 2019 could be decisive for a spot in the World Cup squad

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.01K // 23 Mar 2019, 16:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh have still 1 chance left before World Cup 2019.

The ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup has become the talk of the town as there are just two months left for the mega-event. The whole crowd is on the edge of their seats to witness the most exciting event in the game of cricket. However, there are still many issues in the Indian side pertaining to the team’s ideal playing 11.

Indian Premier League 2019 could be the best criteria the Indian selectors can use for the World Cup squad. The 12th edition of IPL is all set to begin from March 23, 2019, and it would prove to be a major decider for the top Indian players. All the Indian players would hope to perform their best in IPL so that the World Cup spot can follow them.

Also Read - IPL will be crucial for World Cup selection: BCCI

Most of the team selection has already been done pertaining to the player’s recent form in New Zealand and Australia tours. However, still there are few queries running through the minds of Indian captain, Virat Kohli and the selection community. The major one among these is the No. 4 batsmen. India has tried around 8-10 batsmen at the said position with little or no success. There are bowling and all-rounders issues too which are to be sorted out before the marquee event.

There are 10 Indian players who still have a last chance to play the 2019 World Cup by performing well in IPL 2019. Let us have a look at them.

#1. Yuvraj Singh

India can never forget the heroics of Yuvraj Singh from the World Cup 2011.

India’s 2011 World Cup win was the most joyous moment for the whole country. All the hard work done by the players and prayers of the fans did not go in vain as India lifted their second World Cup in 2011. However, the major amount of its credit must go to Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj proved to be the fighter for India in that period as he won the cup for his nation in spite of having a threat to his life. However, he had a sudden downfall to his career after 2011 pertaining to his health issues. He made his comeback to cricket in the year 2013 after beating cancer but has not been in great touch since then.

Also Read - IPL 2019: Top 3 knocks by Yuvraj Singh

Advertisement

Indian Premier League 2019 could be the main platform for him if he wishes to play the World Cup for India in 2019. He has to give his best while playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019 so that he can earn his World Cup spot.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL 2019 timetable , news, points table, live scores, orange cap, purple cap and fantasy tips.

1 / 10 NEXT

Advertisement