IPL Stats: 5 Indian batsmen who can reach 5000 IPL runs in 2019

Vinay Chhabaria
09 Mar 2019, 13:08 IST

Robin Uthappa has been an IPL veteran

The Indian Premier League has become famous all around the globe because of its unique fan favourite format. The aggressive playing style of the batsmen is the main thing which has impressed the audience. They always remain on the edge of their seats as there is always a thrilling competition witnessed in the IPL games.

The raining boundaries are the foremost reason that has led to the success of IPL in the last 11 years. Since its first edition in 2008, the IPL has become a cricketing festival for the world which lasts for 2 months every year in April and May. Every year 8 teams battle amongst each other to lift the glittering trophy and etch their name in the history of the IPL.

So far, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have emerged as the most successful teams, having lifted 3 IPL titles each. In the same way, Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli have been the two best batsmen in the history of IPL. There is an epic battle going on between both of them in terms of the total aggregate.

Suresh Raina is the leading run scorer in IPL and is just 37 runs ahead of Virat Kohli. These are the 5 batsmen in the league who could reach the 5000 run mark in 2019:

#5 Shikhar Dhawan (4085 runs, Delhi Capitals)

Shikhar Dhawan is all set to play for his home side, Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019

Delhi as a state has been very lucky as to have given multiple top players to the Indian team such as Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant and many more.

But the Delhi Capitals as a franchise in IPL has been unsuccessful in achieving success in the league. This time, the fate of the Delhi side might change as their home town lad Shikhar Dhawan will play for them in IPL 2019.

So far, the local boy from Delhi has scored 4,085 runs in the 11 editions of IPL. He will eye the 5000 run mark which he could achieve in the 12th edition of IPL which starts from 23 March.

Although scoring 900+ runs in a season looks improbable, such heights have been already reached by a certain Kohli in 2016 (973 runs).