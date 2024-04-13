3 best bowling performances in PBKS-RR matches ft. Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 27th match of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on April 13.

Both these teams are known to focus on the philosophy of developing young players instead of investing heavily on foreign talent.

This game will be contested evenly between these two teams given that they are almost on the opposite ends of the IPL spectrum at the time of writing. While RR are ranked right at the top of the standings with eight points to their name, PBKS are languishing in the eighth position with four points inside their bag.

For either side to pick up a win in this game, it will be crucial to bowl well and make the most of the conditions on offer.

In this listicle, we bring to you the three best bowling performances in PBKS-RR games in the past.

#1 Arshdeep Singh (5/32)

PBKS' left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh comes first on this list owing to the 5/32 he picked up against RR in the 2021 edition of the tournament. Played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, PBKS were able to bowl RR out for 185 within their 20 overs and this was thanks largely to Arshdeep picking up 5-32.

This five-wicket haul cemented Arshdeep's name in the selectors' minds and paved the road for him to make his T20 debut for India in July 2022. The wily pacer also made his ODI debut for the country in November the same year.

He picked up the wickets of the dangerous hitters Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, and Mahipal Lomror in the top order and then returned to clean the tail up.

Interestingly, Mohammed Shami and Ishan Porel were given the new ball in this game, and Arshdeep asked to come in at two-change after Deepak Hooda had bowled as well.

#2 Mohammed Shami (3/21)

India seamer Mohammed Shami, who is known to be among the best in the business, also earns his place on this list. Shami picked up 3/21 against PBKS in the 2021 edition of the IPL, whose second phase was played in the United Arab Emirates.

Batting first at the Dubai International Stadium, RR ran up a decent total of 185 in their quota of 20 overs. Shami was the second most successful bowler for PBKS in that game, and he ended up with the wickets of Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, and Chris Morris - all dangerous hitters who could have tilted the game in their team's favor.

Shami improvised his slower deliveries and cutters and used them to great effect in this game. PBKS, however, fell short by a mere two runs in the end.

#3 Chetan Sakariya (3/21)

Chetan Sakariya was purchased by KKR this season. [IPL]

Chetan Sakariya, who now plies his trade for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, picked up 3/21 against PBKS when he was a part of RR in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

As is well known, the first phase of this tournament was played in India and the second had to be moved to the UAE owing to the spreading of the COVID-19 virus in the subcontinent.

In this game, PBKS batted first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and scored a whopping 221-6 in their allotted overs. Sakariya was the star for RR by picking up the wickets of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Jhye Richardson. He prevented Rahul from getting to his ton by getting him caught on 91.

RR, undaunted by the massive total, came four runs close to winning it but fell short eventually.