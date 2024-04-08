Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday, April 8, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After winning the first two matches, CSK seems to have lost their touch as they were defeated in two consecutive matches, first by the Delhi Capitals (DC) and then the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

CSK will be looking to bounce back when they host KKR on their home turf, and the onus for it will be on their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has underperformed in the season so far. Also, the Chennai attack will be bolstered by the arrival of Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana, who will look to change things in their favor.

On the other hand, KKR have started brilliantly, having won all three matches. Shreyas Iyer’s team convincingly defeated DC (by 106 runs) in their last encounter and will be looking to carry on the momentum when they face CSK.

Meanwhile, if we look at head-to-head records, both teams have met 29 times, and CSK have emerged victorious 18 times. KKR have won 10 of these encounters, and one match was washed out.

Over the years, fans have witnessed some amazing matches between the two sides, and in this article, we will look at the top three knocks in CSK-KKR IPL matches.

3 best knocks in CSK-KKR IPL matches

#3 Ajinkya Rahane went berserk at Eden Gardens

Match 33 of the IPL 2023 pitted CSK against KKR at Eden Gardens. KKR won the toss and invited CSK to bat first, who put up a show in Kolkata. CSK openers Ruturj Gaikwad and Devon Conway provided a great start, but it was Ajinkya Rahane who stole the limelight.

The Indian batter remained unbeaten on 71 runs off just 29 balls; his innings was studded with six fours and five sixes. Rahane was well supported by Shivam Dube, who scored 50 off 21 balls and powered CSK to a total of 235 runs.

In response, KKR lost a few early wickets, but in the middle overs, Jason Roy and Rinku Singh came to the party and scored half-centuries. However, KKR fell well short of the target, and CSK won the match by 49 runs.

#2 Andre Russell show at MA Chidambaram Stadium

One of the best matches in IPL history between CSK and KKR took place on April 10, 2018, at MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first. KKR started poorly and were 89-5 after 10 overs.

Then came Andre Russell, who hit CSK bowlers to every corner of the ground and struck 88 runs off 36 balls. Russell’s innings included one four and 11 sixes as he took KKR to a score of 202 in 20 overs.

CSK started well and the counterpunch was provided by English batter Sam Billings, who scored 56 runs in just 23 balls. In the end, Ravindra Jadeja took charge and won the game for CSK with a ball remaining. Even though KKR lost the match, Andre Russell played one of the best innings in IPL history.

#1 Manvinder Bisla guided KKR to their first IPL trophy

KKR faced CSK in the final of the IPL 2012 in Chennai. Batting first, CSK started brilliantly, and half-centuries from Michael Hussey and Suresh Raina powered them to a total of 190 runs.

In response, KKR lost their captain Gautam Gambhir in the first over. However, Manvinder Bisla and Jacques Kallis built a 136-run partnership and put KKR in the driver's seat.

Bisla scored 89 runs in 48 balls; his innings included eight fours and five sixes. KKR needed nine runs in the last over. Manoj Tiwary hit two fours to take KKR to glory. Meanwhile, Manvinder Bisla was given the Man of the Match award for his innings of 89 runs.