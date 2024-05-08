3 best knocks in SRH-LSG matches in IPL ft. KL Rahul 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 57th match of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8. Both teams have 12 points in 11 matches and are in the race for the playoffs.

Host SRH lost their last game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets. Batting first, SRH posted 173 runs, with Travis Head (48) scoring the most. Hyderabad got off to a good start as they picked up three wickets for 31 runs. However, after that, it was all about Suryakumar Yadav who scored a brilliant century.

The Indian batter remained unbeaten on 102 and guided MI to an easy victory. SRH will be hoping for better performances from their players when they face LSG and take two important points for a place in the playoffs.

On the other hand, LSG lost their last game to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 98 runs. Chasing 236 runs, no batter got going for LSG, as their highest scorer was Marcus Stoinis with 36 runs.

If we look at the head-to-head record, both teams have faced each other three times, with LSG coming on top on all occasions. In these three matches, we have seen some good performances, and in this article, we will look at the top three knocks in SRH-LSG matches in the IPL.

Top 3 knocks in SRH-LSG IPL matches

#3 Nicholas Pooran went berserk to win it for LSG (44* off 13 balls)

SRH won the toss and chose to bat first in the 58th match of the IPL 2023, held in Hyderabad. Thanks to decent innings from Heinrich Klassen (47) and Abdul Samad (37*), SRH posted 182 runs in 20 overs.

In reply, LSG lost Kyle Mayers early. Prerak Mankad and Marcus Stoinis then stitched together a good 73-run partnership before the latter got out on 40 runs. Nicholas Pooran came to bat when LSG needed 56 off 27 balls.

The West Indian batter hit three sixes on his first three balls. Pooran went on to score 44 runs off just 13 balls with the aid of three fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Mankad remained unbeaten on 64 runs as the duo guided LSG to a win.

#2 Prerak Mankad played a sensible knock to take LSG home (64* off 45 balls)

It was in the same match that Pooran went berserk. However, in the initial stages, it was Prerak Mankad who formed good partnerships with other batters. He stitched together a 42-run partnership for the second wicket with Quinton de Kock and 73 runs with Marcus Stoinis for the third.

The Indian batter remained unbeaten on 64 off 45 balls. His knock was studded with seven fours and two sixes. Mankad stayed at the crease till the end with Nicholas Pooran to help LSG emerge victorious.

#1 Captain KL guiding LSG to a decent total (68 off 50 balls)

LSG was asked to bat first in the 12th match of IPL 2022, played at Dr. DY Patil Stadium. LSG lost three wickets for 27 runs. However, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda (51) forged a good partnership to steady the ship for Lucknow after early blows. Rahul scored 68 runs off 50 balls with the help of six fours and one six to guide LSG to a 169-run total.

In response, Avesh Khan led the way for LSG as he took four wickets. Meanwhile, Jason Holder had three wickets to his name as SRH fell short by 12 runs despite some deft efforts by Rahul Tripathi (44) and Nicholas Pooran (34).

