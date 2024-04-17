LSG share hilarious post on 'finisher' Avesh Khan after RR’s last-ball win over KKR in IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s X handle shared a lighthearted post on fast bowler Avesh Khan after the nail-biting IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16. LSG put up a cheeky post on Avesh's finishing skills after the game, which ended off the last ball.

Rajasthan beat Kolkata by two wickets in match 31 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens. Batting first after losing the toss, KKR put up 223-6, with Sunil Narine scoring 109 off 56. His knock, though, went in vain as RR opener Jos Buttler smashed 107* off 60 to take his side home.

Avesh featured in a ninth-wicket stand of 38 with Buttler. His contribution to the partnership was 0 off 0 as the Rajasthan Royals opener farmed the strike in brilliant fashion.

Reacting to Avesh's 'contribution' with the bat, LSG took to their X handle and shared a tongue-in-cheek post. The Super Giants shared a picture of Avesh's famous helmet-throwing celebration and wrote:

"2023: 0*(1), 2024: 0*(0); Avesh the Finisher."

Expand Tweet

To put the cheeky post into context, Avesh threw his helmet in celebration after LSG beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a tense IPL 2023 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The fast bowler represented Lucknow in the IPL last season.

While Avesh's celebration after taking the winning run against RCB went viral, the right-arm pacer was penalized for his helmet-throwing act, as it amounted to a breach of IPL's code of conduct.

Meanwhile, a video of Virat Kohli, which hinted as if he was trying to mimic the helmet-throwing celebration went viral during the Rajasthan versus Bengaluru match in Jaipur earlier this season.

How has Avesh Khan performed in IPL 2024?

The 27-year-old Avesh has featured in all seven matches for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. He has claimed seven wickets at an average of 34.71.

The RR pacer has picked up two wickets each in the last two matches. He claimed 2-34 against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, a game Rajasthan won by three wickets. The bowler chipped in with figures of 2-35 in the two-wicket win over KKR on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Avesh took a brilliant one-handed return catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders opener Phil Salt (10) and later added the scalp of dangerous big-hitter Andre Russell (13).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback