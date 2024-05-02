3 best knocks in SRH-RR matches in IPL ft. Sanju Samson

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Thursday, May 2.

Host SRH are fifth on the points table, having won five out of nine matches. Hyderabad are coming into this match after losing their last two against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Pat Cummins-led team will be looking to turn things in their favor when they face RR on their home turf.

On the other hand, Rajasthan are sitting at the top of the points table with 16 points from nine games. The Royals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game. Sanju Samson (71*) and Dhruv Jurel (52*) led the way for RR as they chased down the target of 197 runs with six balls remaining. Rajasthan will be eager to win their ninth match and confirm their place in the playoffs.

If we look at the overall record, both teams have faced off 18 times, with each team winning nine matches. Over the years, both teams have played some exciting cricket, delivering some memorable performances. On that note, in this article, we will look at the top three knocks in SRH-RR IPL matches.

Top 3 batting performances in SRH-RR matches in IPL

#3 Manish Pandey guided SRH to an easy win over RR (83* off 47 balls)

SRH won the toss and elected to field first in the 40th match of IPL 2020, held at Dubai International Stadium. Batting first, no RR batter was able to play a big innings, as they only managed to score 154 runs, with Jason Holder picking up three wickets for SRH.

In reply, SRH lost both their openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow within three overs. Manish Pandey came to the rescue and was well supported by Vijay Shankar. Pandey remained unbeaten on 83 runs; his innings included four fours and eight sixes. Meanwhile, Shankar scored 52 runs as they both guided SRH to an easy win with 11 balls remaining.

#2 Sanju Samson showing his class at Uppal Stadium (102* off 55 balls)

Sanju Samson led the way for the Royals when they decided to bat first after winning the toss in the eighth match of the IPL 2019. Captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 70 runs for the Royals, but it was Samson who stole the show. The Indian batter remained unbeaten on 102 runs off 55 balls; his innings was studded with 10 fours and four sixes as Rajasthan put up a score of 198 runs.

However, Sanju’s century went in vain as SRH won the match with six balls remaining. David Warner scored a brilliant half-century, and he was well supported by Jonny Bairstow (45) and Vijay Shankar (35 off 15 balls), and SRH registered a win over the Royals.

#1 Jos Buttler show at Arun Jaitley Stadium (124 off 64 balls)

Rajasthan was pitted against the SunRisers in the 28th match of IPL 2021 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. After being asked to bat first, the Royals put up a mammoth total of 220 runs, thanks to an amazing century by Jos Buttler. The English batter scored 124 runs on 64 balls; he hit 11 fours and eight sixes in his innings.

In response, SRH never looked in the game as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The SunRisers eventually fell short by 55 runs; meanwhile, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets each for the Rajasthan Royals.

