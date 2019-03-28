IPL 2019: 3 best matches in the MI vs RCB rivalry

RCB - MI matches have been fiercely contested

Bangalore and Mumbai are the two cities that have been the face of Indian cricket. No team has won more titles in the domestic arena than these two, and what is even more fascinating is the fact that both the states have produced players who have combined together to form great duos.

From the likes of Gundappa Viswanath - Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid - Sachin Tendulkar, Javagal Srinath - Zaheer Khan to the present young brigade of Lokesh Rahul - Shreyas Iyer, their contribution to Indian cricket is immense. With the presence of such quality players on both sides, it is quite natural that the games between them will be fiercely contested.

With fans showing enormous interest towards the IPL, the matches from the RCB vs MI rivalry have added an extra flavor to the tournament. Over the years both teams have been involved in some enthralling encounters.

With IPL 2019 having got into the thick of the action, here's a look back at the top 3 matches between them.

#3 MI vs RCB, 2015 IPL, Match 46

Kohli - de Villiers partnership was worth 215 off 101 balls

Mumbai Indians faced Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial encounter as both were fighting hard to stay alive in the tournament. Batting first, RCB lost Gayle early which brought AB de Villiers to the crease.

De Villiers was tentative to start as he could score no runs in his first five balls. But what followed next was out of the world as he started scoring boundaries at will.

The way he was finding the gaps and maneuvering the field was like coaching in itself. He raced to 50 off 29 balls and went berserk after that.

De Villiers' big hitting was so flawless that his 133 off 59 balls completely overshadowed Virat Kohli's 50-ball 82.

Chasing an improbable 236 to win, Mumbai targeted boundaries from ball one. Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard tried hard to make a match out of it, but the target was too steep for the Mumbai Indians.

De Villiers' innings at Wankhede is widely considered one of the all-time best innings the league has ever seen.

