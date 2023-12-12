3 big Indian absentees from IPL 2024 auction list ft. Kedar Jadhav

The list of players up for grabs in the 2024 IPL auction was released late on Tuesday. The final list includes 333 players, out of which 214 are Indians and 119 are foreigners.

The total number of capped players is 116, uncapped players is 215 whereas two are from associate nations. A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

The auction will be held in Dubai on 19 December. 23 players have put themselves in the ₹2 crore bracket while there are 13 players in the ₹1.5 crore bracket.

While the likes of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Joe Root are some of the biggest overseas players to miss out from the list, there were quite a few notable absentees amongst Indians as well.

In this listicle, we bring to you three big Indian absentees from the IPL auction list.

#1 Kedar Jadhav (Maharashtra)

Kedar Jadhav, who has been one of the finest servants of Indian cricket in the past, found his name missing from the IPL auction list this time around.

It was widely expected for Jadhav to put his name in the ₹2 crore bracket, but when the list was revealed, his name was missing.

The Maharashtra batter, who was seen playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, may have to go without an IPL team in the next season.

Jadhav could have been a handy pick for any franchise in the league, and it is shocking to see his name missing from the list of players coming up for the auction altogether.

#2 Dhawal Kulkarni (Mumbai)

Dhawal Kulkarni in action for India.

Mumbai seamer Dhawal Kulkarni, who has enthralled us all in the past with his exploits in the IPL, is another major name missing from the auction.

Known to swing the ball both ways, Kulkarni will be missed. He would have given a lot of value to any franchise that chose to pick him, but unfortunately, that is not to be.

Kulkarni did not have the best of times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year nor did he play a lot of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

This may have prompted the franchises' decision to give his name a miss in the auction list.

#3 Priyam Garg (Uttar Pradesh)

Priyam Garg in action for India U-19.

One of the biggest names missing in the auction list is that of Priyam Garg. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman will consider himself to be extremely unlucky to see his name missing.

Garg played only a couple of matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he scored 10 and 12 whereas he bagged just one half-century in the five matches that he played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, whose quarterfinals are going on currently.

Garg may come in as a replacement next season, like how he did last season with the Delhi Capitals after being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad.