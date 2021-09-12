IPL 2021: 3 bowlers who have dismissed Rohit Sharma most times in IPL

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Mumbai Indians skipper has won the IPL trophy five times in his career. Before joining the Mumbai-based franchise, The Hitman won the championship with the Deccan Chargers in 2009.

Sharma is currently fourth in the list of all-time leading run-scorers in IPL history. The right-handed batsman has amassed 5,480 runs in 202 IPL innings, with his highest score being 109*. He has one century and 40 half-centuries to his name in the competition.

Rohit Sharma has dominated almost every bowling unit in the IPL

Rohit Sharma is one of the best T20 batsmen on earth, and he has proven himself to be a match-winner on multiple occasions in the IPL. However, there have been a few bowlers who have troubled The Hitman.

In this listicle today, we will look at the three bowlers who have dismissed Rohit Sharma the most number of times in IPL history.

3. Vinay Kumar - 6 times

Former Indian pace bowler Vinay Kumar is one of the three bowlers to have picked up Rohit Sharma's wicket more than five times in IPL matches. Vinay dismissed Rohit for the first time in 2008 during a game between the Deccan Chargers and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kumar then accounted for Sharma's wicket in both league games between DC and RCB in 2010. The bowler repeated that feat in two RCB vs. MI league matches of the 2012 season before rattling Sharma's stumps in the 2013 league game between Bangalore and Mumbai.

Four of the six dismissals were caught out, while Vinay dismissed Rohit bowled and LBW once each.

2. Sunil Narine - 6 times

Sunil Narine knows how to trouble Rohit Sharma

Caribbean mystery spinner Sunil Narine is another bowler to have scalped Rohit Sharma's wicket six times in IPL matches. Narine has only played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

He remained wicketless in his first game against Mumbai Indians, but in the reverse fixture of the 2012 season, Narine dismissed Rohit Sharma caught behind at Wankhede Stadium.

The Kolkata Knight Riders star then sent Rohit back to the dressing room once each in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 seasons. Out of the six dismissals, three were caught out, two were bowled and one was LBW.

It will be exciting to see if Narine can pick up Rohit's wicket again on September 23.

1. Amit Mishra - 7 times

Amit Mishra gets Rohit Sharma for the 7th time in IPL history - he is just 9 wickets away from becoming all time wicket-taker in this league. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 20, 2021

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra became the first bowler to take Rohit Sharma's wicket seven times during the first phase of IPL 2021. Mishra dismissed Rohit caught out at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Prior to that, Mishra had scalped Rohit's wicket in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. On October 2, the right-arm leg-spin bowler will have the golden opportunity to dismiss Sharma for the eighth time in the IPL.

Amit Mishra will be keen to continue his excellent run against Rohit Sharma once IPL 2021 resumes.

