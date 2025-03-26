3 changes RR can consider for IPL 2025 clash vs KKR in Guwahati ft. Wanindu Hasaranga

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are up against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, March 26 in Guwahati. Rajasthan lost their first game by 44 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Talking about KKR, they also faced a defeat in their IPL 2025 opening game in Kolkata against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This will be a crucial game for both sides as they aim for their first win of the new season.

RR conceded 286 runs against SRH after bowling first. They put up a brave effort with the bat, scoring 242/6 as Sanju Samson (66), Dhruv Jurel (70), and Shimron Hetmyer (42) played key innings but they fell short in the end.

Playing at their home venue in Guwahati, Rajasthan will aim for redemption but will have a tough challenge against defending champions KKR. After their opening loss, they may want to look to make a few changes to their side ahead of their clash against Ajinkya Rahane and his troops.

3 changes RR can consider for IPL 2025 clash against KKR

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga for Fazalhaq Farooqi

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Fazalhaq Farooqi, the left-arm seamer, did not have a great outing in the game against Hyderabad with the ball. He bowled three overs and gave away 49 runs at an economy rate of 16.3.

They missed an all-rounder, and fitting Wanindu Hasaranga in to strengthen their bowling could be the key against KKR. As seen in KKR's first game, their batters struggled against Krunal Pandya in the middle overs.

If the wicket is flat in Guwahati, then having Hasaranga, who can bring in the X factor and is a wicket-taking option, will be a good choice as he can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

#2 Akash Madhwal for Shubham Dubey

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Another change that RR could consider making is bringing in pacer Akash Madhwal for Shubham Dubey. Shubam impressed with the bat and scored an unbeaten 34 off just 11 deliveries.

However, RR were left short of an extra bowling option and the result was evident with Hyderabad putting up a mammoth total. If the wicket is a flat one in Guwahati, they will certainly need an extra bowling option.

Madhwal is known for bowling yorkers and could be a good fit to restrict the likes of Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh towards the backend of the innings, giving some much-needed support to the other bowlers in the side as well.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga for Maheesh Theekshana

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Wanindu Hasaranga can also replace his Sri Lankan teammate Maheesh Theekshana in RR's playing XI for the game against KKR. Although Theekshana picked up a couple of wickets, he was expensive, conceding 52 runs from his four overs at an economy rate of 13.

Theekshana bowls most of his overs in the powerplay. With someone like Sunil Narine present in KKR, who opens the batting and is known to go after spinners in the first six overs, Theekshana bowling there may not be a smart choice.

In such a scenario, having Wanindu Hasaranga could be a better move as he can bowl in the middle overs, which is probably the most crucial phase of the innings for a bowling unit.

