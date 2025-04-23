3 changes SRH can consider for IPL 2025 match vs MI ft. R Smaran

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is in its make-or-break stage. Teams languishing at the bottom half of the points table need to buckle up and start stringing together consistent performances to qualify for the playoffs.

Ad

The runners-up from the previous edition, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, have been a shadow of themselves in the ongoing season so far. Their ultra-aggressive approach has seemingly come back to haunt them this year, with the pitches offering more for the bowlers.

They are currently ninth in the points table with just two wins from seven games. While they still have time to turn their fortunes around with seven matches left, the winning juggernaut needs to start soon or else it could be too little, too late.

Ad

Trending

The Sunrisers are slated to square off against the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, April 23, which will be a massive game for them. MI are on a roll after winning three consecutive games, and it won't be easy to beat the star-studded team. However, SRH have to believe in their strengths and might have to make some strong selections going into this game.

Let us have a look at three changes SRH might consider for the match against MI:

Ad

#3 Wiann Mulder for Eshan Malinga

Sri Lankan speedster Eshan Malinga hasn't quite found his rhythm in the limited opportunities he has had so far, and maybe it's time to look beyond him. He has been a bit wayward with his lines and has leaked runs at crucial junctures of the game.

If SRH had been in a strong position in the points table, Eshan could have been given a longer rope, given his slingy action and ability to bowl accurate yorkers. However, with SRH’s situation, they have to look for alternatives and South African all-rounder Wiann Mulder could be a good option.

Ad

Mulder has warmed the bench for the majority of the season, having made just one appearance, and can come out fresh without any baggage. He is a fine swing bowler and can also chip in at the death if required. He also adds the batting option in the lower middle order, which can lend some balance to the side.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat for Mohammed Shami

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be a tough decision for Pat Cummins and the team management to leave out someone of Mohammed Shami’s calibre, but he has been nowhere close to his best.

Shami has an economy rate of 10.87 in the ongoing season, and maybe the time has come to look beyond the premier seamer. There is certainly no doubt over what Shami brings to the table, but dropping him for a couple of matches could be the best option for SRH.

Ad

Jaydev Unadkat could replace Shami. While Unadkat tends to go for runs as well, at this juncture, it is important to give your fringe players an opportunity and try to turn things around. Unadkat is an experienced campaigner, and his slower deliveries into the surface could be a useful option against MI.

#1 R Smaran for Ishant Kishan

The young, stylish left-hander, R Smaran, made the headlines with his stunning knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but remained unsold in the mega auction. SRH eventually roped him in as the replacement for injured Australian spinner Adam Zampa.

Ad

Smaran is aesthetically pleasing to watch and scores runs at a decent pace. He might not be from the same mould as Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, or Ishan Kishan, but given SRH's current situation, they need some solidity at the top of the order.

While Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head will continue to open the innings for SRH, Ishan Kishan could be the one facing the axe in favour of Smaran. Kishan started the campaign with a brilliant century against Rajasthan Royals, but his season has tapered off drastically.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arya Sekhar Chakraborty Arya Sekhar Chakraborty is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. With Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as his cricket idols, Arya's passion for the sport goes beyond enthusiasm.



Arya has interviewed Bengal cricketers and international players, has strong communication skills, and a keen attention to detail, making him a valuable team member. Know More