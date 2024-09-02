3 cricketers who represented more than 3 teams in IPL but played less than 3 T20Is for India ft. Barinder Sran

Indian Premier League (IPL) is arguably the biggest cricket league in the world at the moment. It was launched in 2008 with the BCCI aiming to give the young Indian cricketers a platform to showcase their talent and compete with the best players in the world.

Over the last 16 years, several cricketers have used this platform to elevate their careers to a whole new level. Many new cricketers have broken into the Indian team based on their fantastic IPL performance.

However, there are only 15 places up for grabs in the Indian squad. Previously, the discarded players would struggle to earn big once they lost their place in the Indian team, but thanks to the IPL, several players can still earn a handsome amount of money even if they are not regular members of the national squad.

There are 10 teams in the IPL right now, and all of them needed to fill up their squad majorly with Indian players. Hence, a capped Indian player gets the interest of multiple franchises even if he has not played too many international games.

In this listicle now, we will look at the three such Indian players who represented more than three IPL teams but played less than three T20Is for India.

#1 Barinder Sran - 4 IPL teams, 2 T20I matches

Left-arm fast bowler Barinder Sran recently announced his retirement from all formats of international and domestic cricket. The pacer played two T20Is for India, scalping six wickets at an economy rate of 5.12.

Although Sran did not receive plenty of chances to play for India, the IPL franchises backed him. He won IPL 2016 with the SunRisers Hyderabad and IPL 2019 with the Mumbai Indians. Besides, he also turned up for the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

#2 Pawan Negi - 4 IPL teams, 1 T20I cricket match

Like Barinder Sran, Pawan Negi also made his T20I debut in 2016. He received his maiden T20I cap ahead of the Asia Cup match between India and the UAE. The all-rounder bowled a decent spell of 1/16, but he never got another chance to don the blue jersey again at the international level.

Negi played for four IPL teams in his career, namely the Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. His IPL career peaked when he played for CSK in 2014 and 2015.

#3 Parthiv Patel - 6 IPL teams, 2 T20I matches

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel played two T20I matches for India in 2011. He managed 36 runs in those two matches at a strike rate of 112.50.

While he never represented India in a T20I after 2011, he was active in the IPL till 2020. In all, he played for six teams, namely the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Chennai Super Kings. He won the championship with MI in 2015 and 2017. Three years later, he announced retirement after warming the benches for the whole IPL 2020 season at RCB.

