3 CSK players who might be benched throughout IPL 2025 ft. Jamie Overton

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will want to return to their dominant best in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Having missed the playoffs in Ruturaj Gaikwad's first season as captain, the Men in Yellow won't want to make a habit of it.

Known to be a franchise that make barely any unforced changes over the course of a campaign, CSK have always fielded a settled playing XI (or XII). In IPL 2025, we could see them back a certain set of players through thick and thin, meaning that others in the squad might be starved of opportunities.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis.

On that note, here are three CSK players who might be benched throughout IPL 2025.

#3 Jamie Overton

West Indies v England - 3rd ODI - Source: Getty

CSK will be delighted at having signed Sam Curran, who makes his return to Chepauk and will likely be the team's frontline pace-bowling all-rounder. Given Curran's suitability to the side and their clear faith in his abilities, Jamie Overton might have to warm the bench as his compatriot's backup.

Overton's spin-hitting abilities have come under question in recent times, during the India-England white-ball series as well as the Champions Trophy. Given that CSK already have many lower-order pace hitters, including MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, they might not have room for the Englishman even though his bowling could add value.

#2 Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary has greatly improved his batting over the last year or so, and that has given him an additional reason to make his case for a spot in the starting XII. However, as far as his primary skill goes, CSK might have others ahead of him in the pecking order.

Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj were the Super Kings' primary Indian pace-bowling acquisitions at the IPL 2025 auction, with others like Gurjapneet Singh and Kamlesh Nagarkoti were signed as well. If Chennai want to field three spinners, they might have room for only one of the above names alongside Matheesha Pathirana and Curran in the pace attack.

Khaleel and Kamboj are bound to be ahead of Mukesh, who doesn't add much value outside the powerplay and didn't play much during the last campaign despite being part of the CSK squad.

#1 Deepak Hooda

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20 - Source: Getty

CSK need a quality pace hitter in the middle order who can be the ideal foil for Shivam Dube through the middle overs. They haven't filled that hole to perfection, and the man who comes closest is Vijay Shankar.

Deepak Hooda, unfortunately, doesn't fit the profile. The middle-order batter had a dreadful campaign for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024 and has clear weaknesses against pace, particularly against hard lengths. Although he's a decent player of spin, he could be exposed by quality oppositions rather easily.

Hooda, as a result, could find himself on the bench at his new franchise. His off-spin shouldn't be a factor either, with Ravichandran Ashwin now part of the five-time champions.

