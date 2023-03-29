3 current cricketers who are also great commentators

Donning the commentator's hat isn't an easy one by any stretch. It warrants a number of boxes being ticked off - from command over language and a grip on the sport, to being able to improvise as and when the situation demands it.

Ace Australian batter Steve Smith is set to make his presence felt in the commentary box during the upcoming IPL season. Fans are undeniably excited over the same, given that it's not often that you see an active cricketer position himself behind the microphone.

Of course, it's not an uncommon phenomenon in 2023 and there are a fair few active cricketers who have assumed the role of a commentator. Some of these players have left pundits and fans impressed with what they've brought to the role.

With that in mind, here's a read into three active cricketers who happen to be very good commentators:

#1 Dinesh Karthik

Juggling from the commentary box to the cricket pitch seems like a seamless transition for Dinesh Karthik. He has been a breath of fresh air with his technical insights in the commentary box, having come into the limelight during the English summer of 2021.

He was also mic'd up during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy not too long ago, with his dissection of KS Bharat and Alex Carey's wicketkeeping techniques standing out. His astute cricketing knowledge has come to the fore during his time behind the mic and quite clearly, he has a future once he's done with the sport.

Oh, he doesn't shy away from indulging in some friendly banter as well, while his unique fashion sense and suits have also earned him cult popularity as a commentator.

That, apart from being the unofficial weatherman during the World Test Championship final of 2021. He's quite a fan favorite alright!

#2 Dane van Niekerk

Dane van Niekerk will turn out for the Oval Invicibles again later this year.

She may have recently announced her retirement from international cricket, but Dane van Niekerk continues to ply her trade in franchise T20 leagues around the world.

She was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for the inaugural WPL season and is set to play for the Oval Invicibles again in The Hundred.

Van Niekerk proved to be extremely insightful as a commentator when the Indian men's cricket team toured South Africa in early 2022. She was also on the panel for the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup, having been controversially left out of the tournament on fitness grounds.

A highly-rated tactician at the international level, van Niekerk's insights have proved to be knowledgeable for the average viewer.

For games involving the Proteas in particular, her knowledge of the players' mindsets is bound to be refreshing and she certainly has a good future in this domain.

#3 Mark Wood

Sam Yates @Sam_yates4 Can we have Mark Wood on commentary more often? Very entertaining Can we have Mark Wood on commentary more often? Very entertaining

An injury kept Mark Wood out of action during the English summer last year, but he was called upon into the commentary box for the ODI series against South Africa.

With a number of his seasoned pros adding astute technical insights, Wood complemented them with his typically uncanny sense of humor. Fans fell for it instantly and found him to bring a lot of entertainment as a commentator.

He is fit and firing again and is set to turn out for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2023. Given his reputation for entertaining all and sundry, it wouldn't be a bad idea to listen to a mic'd up Wood when he's in the park, would it?

