3 England players India need to be wary of as a surprise package in IND vs ENG T20Is 2025 ft. Jacob Bethell

India is set to host England in a limited-overs series ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The tour will begin with a five-match T20I series, with the first game to be played on Wednesday, January 22. Both teams will then contest in a three-match ODI series.

England have announced their squad for the T20I series. They will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler. The squad has a good balance of experience and youngsters.

However, there are several young and exciting names in the squad who will be raring to make a mark against India in the series. While the hosts begin as favorites playing at home, England are expected to give them a tough time.

The likes of Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Buttler, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, and Mark Wood are among the well-known and established names in the squad. As the focus is expected to be on these English players, there are certain names India will have to watch out for during the T20I series.

Trending

3 England players India need to be wary of as a surprise package in IND vs ENG T20Is 2025

Jamie Smith is a 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter who is a part of the squad for both the T20I and ODI series. The right-hander recently impressed in the third Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi, where he played a crucial 89-run knock in the first innings.

Smith is yet to make his T20I debut. However, he carries vital experience, having played 85 T20s. He has scored 1354 runs at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 137.74 with seven half-centuries as well.

With the likes of Salt and Buttler already present, Smith may not get an opportunity at the start of the series. However, with a strike-rate of close to 160 in The Men's Hundred, he has the ability to score quickly. India will have to watch out for him should England decide to give the youngster a go in the series.

Brydon Carse, 29, is among England's key emerging fast bowlers. Although he has played only a handful of games for England across formats, Carse has impressed with his hit-the-deck bowling.

With England facing injury issues with several of their pacers, Carse has put in key performances whenever given the opportunity. The right-arm quick has picked up 27 wickets from just five Tests. He also has 23 ODI wickets from 19 games and six wickets from four T20Is at an average of 15.33 and an economy rate of 7.66.

As England will want to manage the workload of injury-prone pacers like Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, Carse may have to shoulder the responsibility alongside the likes of Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton.

#1 Jacob Bethell

Batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell will be among the youngsters that India will definitely have to keep an eye on. The 21-year-old has played seven T20Is, scoring 173 runs at a strike-rate of 167.96 and an average of 57.66.

Bethell has played 60 T20s and has already established himself as an attacking batter at a young age. He has scored 1104 runs at a strike-rate of close to 140. Bethell also bowls left-arm orthodox spin and can be handy with the ball in Indian conditions.

The young English sensation will also feature in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the IPL 2025 auction. His talent and skills will be tested in the upcoming limited-overs series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news