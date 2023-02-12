3 former DC players who will be crucial for their current teams in IPL 2023

Until very recently, the Delhi Capitals (DC) were the butt of all jokes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have rarely put together a roster capable of contending for the playoffs on a consistent basis, with only one final appearance to show for.

In recent times, DC have made an effort to structure a core and then build around it. Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje and Prithvi Shaw were retained ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction, while they also tried - and failed - to reacquire former skipper Shreyas Iyer. But that hasn't always been the case.

DC have let many names go and these players have gone on to become integral parts of other IPL sides. Here are three former DC players who will be crucial for their current teams in IPL 2023.

#3 Rahul Tewatia

Before Rahul Tewatia announced himself on the IPL stage during his second stint with the Rajasthan Royals, he turned out for two other franchises - the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals.

For Delhi, Tewatia scored 76 runs and picked up eight wickets over the course of 13 matches. His strike rate and average weren't anywhere near where they are now, but his economy rate was still decent while playing for the Capitals (then Daredevils).

Tewatia has become an integral member of the Gujarat Titans squad, with Hardik Pandya and Co. making an unprecedented run to the title last year. He didn't bowl much but played a couple of dazzling cameos in the lower-middle order and could play a bigger role in IPL 2023.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was part of the Delhi Capitals during their best run in the IPL to date. The off-spinner was part of the side for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, two campaigns in which they finished in the top two and even made their maiden final in the first.

Ashwin played 28 matches for DC, picking up 20 wickets at an economy rate of 7.55. He forged an excellent partnership with Axar Patel and even occasionally formed a spin trio with the left-arm spinner and leg-spinner Amit Mishra. The veteran cricketer scored 81 runs for the franchise as well.

Ashwin moved on to the Rajasthan Royals following the IPL 2022 mega-auction and immediately made a splash. Sanju Samson's men reached the final of the competition, with the Tamil Nadu cricketer playing a starring role with both bat and ball.

Ashwin will be at the forefront of RR's charge in IPL 2023, and DC will be wondering whether they didn't get the most out of him while they had him on their books.

#1 Andre Russell

Andre Russell is synonymous with the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has been with the franchise through thick and thin, and has two MVP awards to his name while playing for them.

However, there was once a time when Russell featured for Delhi. He played five matches, making 58 runs and scalping one wicket. The all-rounder conceded runs at an economy rate of 9.96 and his strike rate, which is usually among the best in the IPL, was 145.

Russell has had his troubles with injury and lack of game awareness, but he remains arguably KKR's most important player. The Knight Riders aren't among the favorites to make the IPL 2023 playoffs, but a couple of stellar performances from the West Indian could change that.

