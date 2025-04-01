3 former PBKS net bowlers who excelled for other IPL teams ft. Ashwani Kumar

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been a part of all the IPL seasons played so far. The team was formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, but in 2021, the franchise owners decided to rebrand it as the Punjab Kings.

Despite playing in all IPL seasons, PBKS have never won the IPL trophy. In fact, they have not qualified for the playoffs after the 2014 season as well. One of the major reasons behind PBKS' failure has been the franchise's desire to constantly change their core group.

Over the years, the Punjab Kings have let go of some talented players, who went on to become superstars for another franchises. In fact, the following three players started as a net bowler for PBKS in the IPL but then became a top star for another team in the league.

#1 Ashwani Kumar was a net bowler for PBKS in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians' left-arm fast bowler Ashwani Kumar has come into the limelight after a fantastic performance on debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The youngster became the first Indian to take four wickets on his IPL debut as he scalped the wickets of Andre Russell, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rinku Singh.

Not many fans would know that Ashwani Kumar was a net bowler for the Punjab Kings last season. In fact, Kumar even traveled with the team to Ahmedabad, where he helped the players with their practice at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Despite observing Kumar's talent closely, PBKS did not sign him at the IPL 2025 Auction. Mumbai Indians signed him at the auction, and he went on to win the Player of the Match award in his first ever IPL appearance.

#2 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Another left-arm fast bowler to feature on the list is Fazalhaq Farooqi from Afghanistan. Punjab Kings' scouting team roped Farooqi in as a net bowler back when he was a U-19 level player in 2020.

Farooqi started as a net bowler with Punjab Kings but shifted to Sunrisers Hyderabad when they signed him as a squad member. The left-arm pacer has moved to the Rajasthan Royals now. He has eight IPL appearances, and he has dismissed big names like Jos Buttler, Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jonny Bairstow, and Rahul Tewatia in his career already.

#3 Yash Thakur

In a recent exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of IPL 2025, Yash Thakur disclosed that he was a net bowler with Punjab Kings during the COVID times. Thakur is back with PBKS now, but in 2023, he moved to Lucknow Super Giants, where he established himself as a top star.

The pace bowler took a five-wicket haul against the Gujarat Titans in 2024, which helped him seal his place in the LSG squad for that season. However, LSG did not retain him for IPL 2025, and Punjab seized the golden opportunity to bring him back.

"I was with Punjab as a net bowler during the COVID times. Now that I am back in Punjab, it feels like a homecoming. It feels good. I am excited, and I want to help Punjab win their 1st IPL trophy. Let's see how the season goes," Thakur told Sportskeeda.

PBKS will play their next match against LSG in Lucknow. It will be interesting to see if Thakur gets a chance to make his debut for the Punjab-based franchise.

