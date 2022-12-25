3 former RCB players who will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) team management did a fantastic job at the recently concluded IPL 2023 auction that took place in Ranchi on Friday, December 23. The four-time champions roped in England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes for ₹16.25 crore at the mini-auction. Stokes will reunite with MS Dhoni at CSK.

Another reunion that will happen in the CSK camp this year is between Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane. The two players played together for Team India in many matches. They also represented the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Not many fans may remember that Dhoni played one match under Rahane's captaincy in IPL 2017.

Chennai Super Kings also invested their funds in India's U-19 World Cup winning star Nishant Sindhu. Many fans see him as a potential backup for Ravindra Jadeja, and Sindhu will be keen to prove himself as a match-winner in his debut IPL season.

CSK also signed one former Royal Challengers Bangalore player at the IPL 2023 auction, taking the number of former RCB players in their squad to three. Here's a list of those three names.

#1 Kyle Jamieson will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson will make his return to the IPL in 2023 after missing the 2022 season. The pace-bowling all-rounder opted out of the previous season due to personal reasons. He played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021.

RCB broke the bank and signed Jamieson for ₹15 crore at the IPL 2021 auction. The Kiwi player performed decently in his debut season, scalping nine wickets in as many matches. He picked up one three-wicket haul, while his economy rate was 9.61. With the bat, Jamieson aggregated 65 runs at a scoring rate of 118.18.

Jamieson's average performance in IPL 2021 meant that not many teams showed interest in his services at the 2023 auction. Chennai Super Kings were the only team that bid for him and eventually secured his services for ₹1 crore.

#2 Moeen Ali

Chennai Super Kings retained their English all-rounder Moeen Ali for the IPL 2023 season. Ali has been one of the top performers for the Chennai-based franchise in the previous two IPL seasons.

The off-spin bowling all-rounder played his career's first three seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He moved to CSK in IPL 2021. So far, Ali has played 25 matches for Chennai, scoring 601 runs and picking up 14 wickets.

#3 Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is another all-rounder who started his IPL career at Royal Challengers Bangalore before moving to the Chennai Super Kings. Dube made his IPL debut in 2019 for the RCB franchise. He played 15 matches for RCB in 2019 and 2020 for RCB, scoring 169 runs and taking four wickets.

Dube played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 and then joined Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. The all-rounder had a memorable season at CSK in 2022.

He represented the team in 11 matches, aggregating 289 runs at a strike rate of 156.22. His highest score in IPL 2022 was 95*. CSK unsurprisingly retained him for IPL 2023.

