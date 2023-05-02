3 highest run chases at Wankhede Stadium

On Sunday, April 30, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets in an exciting last-over finish. In the IPL points table, MI are in seventh place while RR are second.

When RR batted first, they amassed a staggering 212/7 in their 20 overs. For the guests, Yashasvi Jaiswal (124 runs off 62 balls) scored a superb century. Arshad Khan (3-0-39-3) and Piyush Chawla (4-0-34-2) were MI's pick of the bowlers.

In response, MI lost Rohit Sharma in the second over before the team's fortunes were stabilized by Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green. Suryakumar Yadav's excellent half-century (55 runs off 29 balls) helped MI get close to the target. To help his team win the game, Tim David (45* runs off 14 balls) hit three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries of the last over.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three highest run chases at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

#1 RR vs MI, IPL 2023

Chasing a daunting total of 213 at the Wankhede Stadium, MI needed 17 runs off the final over with Tim David and Tilak Varma at the crease. With Jason Holder bowling the final over, Tim David struck three consecutive sixes to seal the win for his side.

The first six came off a low wide full toss which was muscled over long off, while the next two sixes were slogs over deep mid-wicket to finish the game.

#2 PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021

Chasing a mighty total of 196 at the Wankhede Stadium, DC's charge was led by Shikhar Dhawan (92 runs off 49 balls). 'Gabbar' looked set for a well-deserved hundred.

Dhawan was well-supported by Prithvi Shaw (32 runs off 17 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (27* runs off 13 balls). DC chased down the target with six wickets and 10 balls to spare.

#3 GT v SRH, IPL 2022

Chasing 196 at the Wankhede Stadium, GT were laid a solid foundation by Wriddhiman Saha (68 runs off 38 balls), who scored an excellent half-century. However, GT lost their way in the middle-overs.

In the end, it was Rahul Tewatia (40* runs off 21 balls) and Rashid Khan (31* runs off 11 balls). However, the game was one with extreme drama as 21 were needed off the last over. Rashid Khan smashed four sixes off Marco Jansen's last over, including one off the last ball when three runs were needed for GT to win.

