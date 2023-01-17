3 ILT20 stars who could become undisputed starters even before the start of IPL 2023

The ILT20 is one of a plethora of global T20 competitions happening simultaneously, with some of the players in the league already part of Indian Premier League (IPL) rosters.

The Gulf Giants are the top of the table right now, followed by MI Emirates, Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals. James Vince is the leading run-getter in the competition, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rehan Ahmed and Sanchit Sharma are the joint-highest wicket-takers.

Unfortunately, the best performers in the league so far won't be part of the upcoming IPL season. However, a few other players who are part of IPL 2023 sides have also been in action during the ILT20.

Here are three ILT20 stars who could become undisputed starters for their respective IPL teams even before the start of the 2023 season.

#3 Fazalhaq Farooqi

BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder

Fazalhaq Farooqi was at the center of controversy recently as the Sydney Thunder terminated his Big Bash League contract. The left-armer played two games in the Bangladesh Premier League before turning his attention to the ILT20, where he plays for MI Emirates.

MI Emirates have won their only game of the campaign so far in convincing fashion, with Farooqi returning two wickets while conceding 27 runs. If he continues to pick up wickets in the ILT20, he could become a starter for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who retained him ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

SRH could look to play an overseas pacer who is lethal both in the powerplay and at the death, and the Afghan fast bowler fits the ball. While he may not offer the batting depth that Jansen does, he's an all-phase bowler unlike the South African. Farooqi definitely has the potential to become an IPL regular, and the ILT20 could be a significant step in that direction.

#2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sharjah Warriors opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has had a good start to life in the ILT20 on an individual level. He has scores of 43 and 22 in his two innings, although his team are winless in the competition so far.

Gurbaz will turn out for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. He was part of defending champions Gujarat Titans last year, but didn't get a game and was traded away ahead of the auction. The wicket-keeper has competition from the likes of N Jagadeesan at his new franchise, and KKR might need to use their overseas slots elsewhere.

But if Gurbaz can rack up runs in the ILT20, the Knight Riders might be convinced to open the batting with him in IPL 2023 as well. Like his countryman Farooqi, he has immense potential, and it's only a matter of time before it translates into performances at the highest level of franchise cricket.

#1 Rovman Powell

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Third T20I

Rovman Powell has been one of the standout players in the ILT20 so far. He has scores of 48 and 38 as the captain of the Dubai Capitals and has chipped in with three wickets as well. When he plays for sister franchise Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, the all-rounder could have a major impact.

Delhi need to choose between the likes of Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh and Powell in the overseas middle-order batter department, and the West Indian is doing everything in his power to leapfrog his teammates. His big-hitting and three-dimensional capabilities are bound to convince Ricky Ponting and the team management that he deserves a run in the playing XI.

Powell is developing his game by the day, and Delhi could reap the benefits of his talent in IPL 2023.

