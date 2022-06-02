3 India players for whom IND vs SA T20Is can be ticket to T20 World Cup 2022

India have rested some of their main players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. However, the Proteas have named a full-strength side and are keen to make a statement of intent ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

It will be a great test for captain KL Rahul and vice-captain Rishabh Pant along with coach Rahul Dravid to understand how strong their bench is ahead of the showpiece event. The absence of the main players means that a number of fringe players might get a look into the playing XI.

India will be mindful of their disappointing 2021 T20 World Cup campaign and will want to have some X-factor in their team if they are to win the 2022 edition of the competition. This series could well be a dress rehearsal for how India can fill some gaps in their team ahead of the World Cup.

On that note, let's take a look at three such players who can break down the door of selectors with a successful performance in this series:

#3 Dinesh Karthik

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns

Happy Birthday to one of the best finishers in India in T20 format - @DineshKarthik . He will be making his DK 2.0 comeback from June 9th and walking towards his dream of winning world cup, all the best. Happy Birthday to one of the best finishers in India in T20 format - @DineshKarthik. He will be making his DK 2.0 comeback from June 9th and walking towards his dream of winning world cup, all the best. https://t.co/n7NLxdvMEw

Story continues below ad

Not long ago, Dinesh Karthik was a part of the commentary team in the UK when India toured England. He was vocal about how he still had cricket left in him and wanted to represent the Men in Blue in a World Cup.

But not many would have given him a chance at that point. However, his IPL 2022 season as a finisher has simply been sensational. Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he has scored 330 runs in 16 games at a sensational average of 55 and a strike rate of 183.33.

Karthik has the makings of a prolific finisher, something that the Indian team has lacked of late. With Hardik Pandya not having batted at the No. 6 position for a while, India might bank on Karthik if he has a good series against the Proteas.

#2 Umran Malik

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL #ipl2022 Umran Malik is surely one for the future Umran Malik is surely one for the future 🔥#IPL #ipl2022 https://t.co/sb7pMkPCAA

Story continues below ad

Not often do you see an Indian bowler terrifying the opposition batters with a pace of about 150 kmph. But the IPL 2022 season showed this sight quite regularly, with young Umran Malik breathing fire.

Malik was one of three retentions from the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) management. A few eyebrows were raised as they didn't retain the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder.

However, the youngster ended up winning the Emerging Player of the Tournament award with 22 wickets from just 14 games. He can be a bit expensive on his off-days, but more often than not, has the ability to run through a batting line-up with his searing pace.

If India manage him well and use him in short bursts against South Africa, he could be successful. After all, who wouldn't want such an X-factor in their T20 World Cup squad?

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Story continues below ad

He could be as low as 34th on the list of most wickets taken in the IPL 2022 season. But that doesn't change the fact that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was simply sensational at the death.

From overs 16-20, Arshdeep was hit for just 11 fours and a six in the entire tournament as he maintained an incredible economy rate of 7.58. He can also swing it with the new ball if needed.

India are likely to have a combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel at the death for the T20 World Cup. But Arshdeep's addition could certainly give Rohit Sharma that extra option and an edge in the bowling attack.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far