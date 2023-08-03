3 Indian stadiums which hosted IPL 2023 matches but did not get World Cup matches

The IPL 2023 returned to the home-and-away format, with 12 cities across India hosting the league stage. Eight of the 10 teams preferred to keep one home venue in IPL 2023, whereas the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals decided to play home matches in two different cities.

The stadiums which get the hosting rights of the IPL generally have world-class facilities. However, three of the 12 venues, which hosted the Indian Premier League matches this year, have missed out on a chance to host the Cricket World Cup later in October and November.

Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is the only venue, which did not get an IPL game this year, but will play host to a World Cup match. Here's a list of three such venues which hosted the IPL but did not get World Cup games.

#1 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Mohali was the primary home venue of the Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium played host to PBKS' home matches against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

Mohali has also hosted some famous World Cup matches like India vs Pakistan semifinal in 2011 and India vs Australia Super 10 match in 2016. However, the venue did not make it to the list of venues for the World Cup 2023.

Fans of Punjab and the Punjab Cricket Association officials were unhappy with the decision. BCCI then announced that Mohali would host the first ODI of the series between India and Australia before the World Cup. Mohali also received the hosting rights of a T20I match between India and Afghanistan in early 2024.

#2 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Despite being Rajasthan Royals' primary home venue for years, Sawai Mansingh Stadium has not received the hosting rights of ICC tournaments for quite some time now. The venue was not selected for 2011 World Cup and 2016 T20 World Cup. Now, it has missed out on the 2023 World Cup as well.

Jaipur hosted five matches of IPL 2023, where the Rajasthan Royals battled against the Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has neither made it to the main matches' host list nor the warm-up round's host cities list.

#3 Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals became the first team to play their home matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in IPL 2023. They hosted the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals for their first two home games of the season in Guwahati.

The stadium is beautiful, and it has a decent seating capacity as well. However, Guwahati did not receive the hosting rights for any matches of the main round in Cricket World Cup 2023.

India Vs England, 30th September (Guwahati).



India Vs Qualifier 1, 3rd October (Trivandrum). India's Warm Up matches in the 2023 World Cup:India Vs England, 30th September (Guwahati).India Vs Qualifier 1, 3rd October (Trivandrum). pic.twitter.com/azkGghEIjH

Unlike Jaipur and Mohali, Guwahati has made it to the list of warm-up matches' host cities for the mega event. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium is likely to host India vs England warm-up match on September 30. It will be the first time Guwahati hosts a warm-up match of a mega event.