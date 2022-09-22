3 Indians who would have been big picks at the SA20 Auction

The inaugural SA20 player auction, comprising the sister franchises of teams from the Indian Premier League (IPL), took place on Monday, September 19. A total of 125.8 million rand was spent on 80 players, with 22 others already signed prior to the auction.

The league is seen as a big step on the part of Cricket South Africa (CSA) towards establishing a sustainable franchise T20 league of its own after failed attempts in the past. Given the massive investment and buzz around it, this one promises to be the real deal.

No Indian players were up for grabs at the player auction, with Unmukt Chand being an exception owing to him plying his trade for the USA now. One can only imagine the extent to which bids would have escalated had the current Indian superstars been a part of it.

There's no stopping us from imagining the same though, is there? Here's a look at three current superstars from the Men In Blue who would have fetched big bucks at the SA20 Auction.

#1 Virat Kohli

Any new venture in sports calls for the establishment of a solid brand. And when it comes to the cricketing world, there's arguably no bigger brand than Virat Kohli.

With the SA20 seeking to establish itself as the best cricket league on a global scale after the IPL, how their brand catches up is bound to play a huge role. In a utopian world, Kohli's presence at the auction would have seen him fetch the maximum demand on this count alone.

Of course, we don't need to elaborate on his skills as a player now, do we? Safe to say Kohli would have fetched a huge sum had his name been up for grabs.

#2 Hardik Pandya

Game-changing all-rounders have always been a hot proposition in T20 leagues around the globe. It goes without saying that Hardik Pandya would have raked in the moolah himself had he been part of the SA20 auction.

Since his return from injury, Pandya has re-established himself as a pivotal cog in the Indian white-ball setup, while also captaining the Gujarat Titans (GT) to IPL glory. An X-factor and match-winner par excellence, he gives any T20 outfit the complete look it craves.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Quite simply the best in the business when it comes to bowling in death overs, it's hard to fathom Jasprit Bumrah not fetching a groundbreaking deal at the SA20 Auction had he been a part of it.

The teams happen to be the sister franchises of those in the IPL and the owners have seen enough of Bumrah's prowess over time to understand what he brings to the table. He takes the pitch out of the equation but only adds further wings on some of the faster surfaces in South Africa.

Needless to say, MI Cape Town would have been itching to sign Bumrah and keep the continuity factor going. After all, watching him bowl in tandem with Kagiso Rabada is something most people wouldn't say no to!

