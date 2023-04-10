3 instances of the Player of the Match awarded in a losing cause in the IPL

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan played arguably his best knock in the Indian Premier League (IPL) under extreme pressure against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Some impressive bowling from the SRH seamers and leg-spinner Mayank Markande saw wickets falling constantly at the other end. However, Dhawan stood strong and timed the ball to perfection, batting brilliantly with the tail. He was unlucky not to get to a 100, finishing on a 66-ball 99 on a slow and sluggish surface.

However, Rahul Tripathi's counterattacking knock took the game away from PBKS, as the visitors ultimately lost by eight wickets. However, Dhawan was awarded the Player of the Match award for his knock.

Incidentally, there have been quite a few instances where players from the losing side were awarded the POTM award. Let's look at three such instances.

#3 Adam Zampa (RPSG) - 6/19 vs SRH, IPL 2016

Adam Zampa is a deadly bowler in limited-overs cricket.

Adam Zampa produced one of the best bowling efforts the IPL has seen in 2016. Playing under MS Dhoni for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPSG), the Australian leg-spinner showed why he's such a deadly bowler in limited-overs cricket. On a slow and sluggish Vizag track, Zampa picked up a whopping six wickets in his four overs.

SRH opted to bat first and set a target, but they couldn't start quickly, taking a more measured approach on a slower surface. After Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Kane Williamson steadied the ship.

However, Zampa got into the act towards the death overs and the SRH batters just couldn't get him away. Among his six scalps were Yuvraj, Williamson, Moises Henriques, and Deepak Hooda, all quality batters in their own right. His spell of 6/19 helped keep SRH to 137/8 in 20 overs.

However, SRH proved why they were such a top side, and led by an inspired bowling effort from Ashish Nehra, they ended up restricting RPSG to 133/8, winning by four runs.

However, Zampa's stellar bowling effort meant that he was adjudged the Player of the Match despite finishing on the losing side.

#2 Chris Morris (DD) - 82* (32) and 2/35 vs GL, IPL 2016

Chris Morris has been one of the most consistent all-rounders in the IPL. While he's known for his prowess with the ball, having picked up 95 wickets in 81 matches, Morris has played some very useful cameos with the bat.

He did a good job with both the ball and bat in one particular game in IPL 2016 while playing for the Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions.

Batting first, Suresh Raina's Gujarat Lions posted a decent total of 172/6 on the board, courtesy of half-centuries from their two dashing openers Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum. Morris picked up two big wickets, giving away 35 runs.

However, DD's chase ran into trouble and were reduced to 57/4 in 10.4 overs when Chris Morris joined JP Duminy at the crease. Morris played a blinder of a knock, going single-handedly even as Duminy departed with the scoreboard reading 144.

With 18 required off the last two overs and Morris batting on 69 off 24, DD was poised to win.

However, a terrific 19th over from Praveen Kumar left them needing 14 off the last over. Dwayne Bravo conceded only 12, leading to GL getting the win by one run.

Morris finished with a 32-ball 82, and rightfully received the POTM award despite not being able to take the team beyond the line.

#1 Yusuf Pathan (RR) - 100 (37), IPL 2010

Yusuf Pathan played a blinder of a knock.

Yusuf Pathan was one of the biggest stars in the first few editions of the IPL. His aggressive batting approach and useful off-spin made him one of the most valuable players in the league. He was crucial to RR's IPL 2008 triumph.

In IPL 2010, he played one of the best knocks the league has witnessed against the Mumbai Indians and unfortunately ended up on the losing side.

Batting first, a constant attacking impetus and quickfire half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu and Saurabh Tiwary helped MI score 212/6 in the first innings.

In reply, RR didn't get off to a good start, with Yusuf Pathan walking into the crease with the score at 66/4 in 9.2 overs. From that stage, Pathan took over and it was carnage at the Brabourne Stadium. He smashed nine fours and eight sixes en route to a 37-ball hundred, scoring at a strike rate of 270.

A runout from Rajagopal Sathish sent him back to the pavilion against the run of play, and Paras Dogra's best efforts didn't prove enough to help RR win the match as they fell short by four runs.

However, Yusuf Pathan was adjudged the Player of the Match for playing one of the best knocks the IPL has seen.

