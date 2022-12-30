3 Instances when Virat Kohli lost his cool after getting out

Arguably the best batter of his generation, Indian star Virat Kohli is known for his legendary batting prowess. The second-highest century maker in the world after his idol Sachin Tendulkar, the former Indian captain is already one of the greats of the game.

Apart from his batting, the Indian batter is known for his aggression on the field, which he has often passed on his to teammates too. It is often stated that King Kohli's aggression is the source of his adrenaline rush that allows him to perform at his best in high-pressure situations. This was on full display during the recent Tests against Bangladesh as well.

During the 2-match Test series against Bangladesh, there were two incidents that highlighted Kohli's spirited nature on the field. The first incident happened in the first Test when Liton Das was involved in an exchange with pacer Mohammed Siraj. When Siraj got Das out on the next ball, Kohli gave him a vocal send-off.

The second incident happened in the fourth innings of the first Test match when Kohli got out cheaply for 1, leaving in India in a spot of bother at 37/4. Post his dismissal, the Bangladesh team burst into a round of wild celebrations. During the celebrations, it seemed like a certain Bangladesh player said something to Kohli that got him really upset. He stormed towards the Bangladesh players before the umpires and skipper Shakib Al Hasan got involved and calmed down the Indian batter.

This was not the first time Virat Kohli has lost his cool after getting out. Let's look at three other instances during his career so far

#1 Virat Kohli charges at Gautam Gambhir (RCB vs KKR, IPL 2013)

Virat Kohli was involved in an ugly spat with KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2013.

During an IPL 2013 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli was involved in an ugly spat with Gautam Gambhir. Kohli was dismissed for a well-made 35 by Lakshmipathy Balaji. While taking the long walk back towards the pavilion, the-then RCB skipper charged towards his KKR counterpart after he seemingly said something to Kohli post his dismissal. RCB went on to win the match comfortably with 8 wickets and 15 balls to spare, with Chris Gayle (85* off 50 balls) scoring an unbeaten half-century.

#2 Virat Kohli stares down Bangladesh players (IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI, 2015)

Kohli gave a death stare to the Bangladesh Team after witnessing their wild celebrations post his dismissal. [Pic Credit - Hotstar]

India were cruising at 74/1 in 12.2 overs in Bangladesh. However, Kohli was given LBW off the bowling of Nasir Hossain. The indian skipper was visibly upset at the decision, spending some time at the crease before walking off. He eventually started walking off, before he paused and turned around to give the Bangladeshi players a long hard stare. It looked like he was about to get into and altercation before he reigned himself in and was calmed down by Bangladeshi skipper Mashrafe Mortaza.

#3 Virat Kohli lashes out at match official (RCB vs KKR, IPL 2017)

RCB was all-out for the lowest IPL score in the tournament's history in IPL 2017.

RCB had bowled out KKR for 131 runs in the first innings in Match 27 of IPL 2017 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It seemed like an easy target for the strong RCB batting line-up consisting of the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. However, what followed was an unimaginable batting collapse. RCB was bowled out for 49 runs, with their downfall beginning with the golden duck of Virat Kohli. The star batter was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile after Kohli edged the ball to Manish Pandey in second slip.

The skipper was visibly upset the moment he got dismissed, letting out his anger in the open. A frustrated Kohli gave a mouthful to a match official the moment he crossed the boundary rope and sat in the dugout. After the match, he revealed that there was some movement along the sidescreen that disturbed his concentration while batting.

Were there other memorable instances where Virat Kohli lost his cool after getting out? What Let us know in the comments below.

