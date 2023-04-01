3 IPL 2023 coaches who disappointed while playing in the league

Being a coach isn't an easy task, and all 10 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have arranged strong backroom staff contingents.

IPL teams have sometimes chosen to integrate legends of the game (and of their franchise) into their coaching staff immediately after their playing career ends. This means that a few current members of the coaching staff across the league got the opportunity to take part as players.

While the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard, who are part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively, got to experience a lot of success in the IPL, others didn't enjoy it as much.

Here are three IPL 2023 coaches who disappointed while playing in the league.

#3 Wasim Jaffer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting coach Wasim Jaffer certainly has a lot to offer the next generation. The resolute opening batter enjoyed an incredible domestic career and has a few notable moments to his name at the international level too.

However, the IPL - and the T20 format in general - wasn't his cup of tea. Jaffer played eight matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), making 130 runs at an average of 16.25 and a strike rate of 107.44. He crossed the 50-run mark once.

Jaffer was part of the IPL for only the first two seasons and has been involved in various coaching assignments since then.

#2 Stephen Fleming

Yash @YashCSK_

2 CL Titles

Most playoffs(11)

Most Finals(9)

Semfinal in SA20 with JSK

Highest win percentage in IPL(59.98)



Stephen Fleming is one of the greatest coaches of the game and one of the major reasons behind CSK's success 4 IPL Titles2 CL TitlesMost playoffs(11)Most Finals(9)Semfinal in SA20 with JSKHighest win percentage in IPL(59.98)Stephen Fleming is one of the greatest coaches of the game and one of the major reasons behind CSK's success 4 IPL Titles2 CL Titles Most playoffs(11)Most Finals(9)Semfinal in SA20 with JSKHighest win percentage in IPL(59.98)Stephen Fleming is one of the greatest coaches of the game and one of the major reasons behind CSK's success🐐💛 https://t.co/eZ0ju0Z72D

The longest-serving head coach in the IPL, Stephen Fleming has been the man to steer CSK through periods of great highs, and in the recent past, a few lows. He is known for his calm demeanor and astute game sense.

Back in the first season of the IPL, Fleming turned out in yellow as a player. The opening batter played 10 matches for MS Dhoni and Co., making 196 runs at an average of 21.78 and a strike rate of 118.79. In a season where other overseas batters flourished, the Kiwi didn't make any half-centuries and cleared the boundary just thrice.

It's safe to say that like Jaffer, Fleming didn't take kindly to the T20 format. The fact that he was approaching the end of his playing career didn't work in his favor either.

#1 Ricky Ponting

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi

One of the greatest batters of all time, Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting had a tough time in the IPL as a player.

Ponting played for two teams, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). He turned out for KKR in the inaugural edition of the league before making a return to the IPL in 2013 to feature for MI.

Ponting played 10 matches over the course of his IPL career, scoring just 91 runs at an average of 10.11 and a strike rate of 71.09. Needless to say, the Aussie didn't cross the 30-run mark even once and bagged three ducks.

Ponting even captained his franchise in six matches, ending up on the winning side thrice. If the timelines had been even slightly different, the right-handed batter could've become an IPL legend.

