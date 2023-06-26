3 IPL 2023 stars who need to be part of India's spin attack for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India have struggled to get their spinners to deliver in the shortest format. The same has been wholly evident in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup, where the spin attack has collectively produced next to nothing.

Yuzvendra Chahal was ousted during the 2021 T20 World Cup, with Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja picked in his place. For the 2022 edition, Chahal was back in the squad, but he didn't play a single game as the Men in Blue suffered a humiliating semifinal exit.

The 2024 T20 World Cup is currently scheduled to be held in the USA and the West Indies, but recent reports suggest that the venues might not be up to the mark. The ICC might consider shifting the tournament elsewhere, but as things currently stand, spinners are bound to play a massive role.

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw several notable performances from spinners in the country. India aren't exactly spoilt for choice, but there are a few fringe names who simply have to be in the mix.

Here are three IPL 2023 star performers who need to be part of India's spin attack for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#3 Axar Patel

India v Australia - 3rd ODI

Despite all of his limitations in the T20 format, Ravindra Jadeja is still India's premier all-rounder. The left-arm spinner was at his best with the ball in IPL 2023 but was far off the pace with the bat, and there's a real case to be made for Axar Patel to play ahead of his compatriot.

Axar is a far better hitter of spin, and his pace game has advanced significantly over the last few years. He is also a reliable option with the ball and arguably offers more than Jadeja when the wicket doesn't produce significant turn.

In IPL 2023, Axar amassed 283 runs at an average of 28.3 and a strike rate of 139.41 even though the Delhi Capitals (DC) didn't use him well with the bat at all. He also returned 11 scalps at an excellent economy rate of 7.19. The 29-year-old should ideally be in India's squad for all shortest-format assignments.

#2 Varun Chakaravarthy

India v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Varun Chakaravarthy copped some unfair criticism after India's embarrassing exit at the 2021 T20 World Cup. After that, he endured a disappointing campaign for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022, and it seemed like it would be tough for him to make an international comeback.

However, Chakaravarthy has managed to brave several fitness concerns and injuries to reinvent himself as a bowler. He had a productive season for the Knight Riders in IPL 2023, returning a team-high 20 wickets at an economy rate of 8.15 and excelling at all stages of the innings.

Chakaravarthy seems to have found a new lease of life after making some tweaks to his bowling and offers something no other spinner can in the country. The Tamil Nadu man should definitely be considered for the national side once again.

#1 Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi played all of LSG's matches in IPL 2023

Ravi Bishnoi wasn't at his best for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2023, but he still managed to have a reasonably productive season. The leg-spinner scalped 16 wickets at an economy rate of 7.74 and had several spells where he challenged the best batters in the world.

Bishnoi isn't in the T20I mix right now, although he has excellent numbers in the 10 matches he has played to date in the format. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order, but both of them might not be the ideal style of wrist-spinner for the modern game.

Bishnoi needs to be backed and is one of the best spinners at India's disposal at his best. The Men in Blue could use his services at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

