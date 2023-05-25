3 LSG players whose forms drastically changed from IPL 2022 to IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 following their 81-run loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24. As the margin of defeat suggests, the knockout clash was a disappointingly one-sided encounter.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first, after which they posted 182/8 on the board. Cameron Green top-scored with 41 off 23, while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 33 off 20.

Handy cameos from Tilak Varma (26 off 22) and Nehal Wadhera (23 off 12) lifted MI to a competitive score. At 69/2 in the ninth over, LSG were in the hunt in the chase. However, Akash Madhwal’s 5/5 blew away Lucknow’s middle and lower order as they were bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs.

LSG, who made their IPL debut in 2022, were ousted in the Eliminator for the second time in a row. Last year, they went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 14 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as Rajat Patidar hammered a scintillating 112* off 54.

A few players from Lucknow have represented the franchise in both IPL seasons but have experienced contrasting fortunes.

On that note, we look at three cricketers whose forms drastically changed from IPL 2022 to IPL 2023 - both for good and worse.

#1 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda scored 84 runs at an average of 7.64 in IPL 2023. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Deepak Hooda was one of the star performers for LSG with the bat in IPL 2022.

In 15 matches, he smashed 451 runs at an average of 32.21 and a strike rate of 136.67. Hooda registered four half-centuries and had a best of 59. While he did not get a big score, on many occasions, he came in and swung the momentum in his team’s favor with some quick-fire knocks.

Even in the Eliminator against RCB, Lucknow were in the game till Hooda was at the crease. The right-handed batter smacked 45 off only 26 balls, with the aid of one four and four sixes.

His dismissal to Wanindu Hasaranga, however, shifted the game in RCB’s favor. Despite skipper KL Rahul’s 58-ball 79, Lucknow finished on 193/6 in a chase of 208.

IPL 2023, however, proved to be disaster for Hooda. His figures in the season resemble batting numbers produced by tailenders.

In 12 matches, he scored merely 84 runs at an average of 7.64 and a strike rate of 93.33. Not once did he look comfortable during his stay out in the middle.

LSG kept backing him for majority of the season, but Hooda failed to repay the faith, putting up a rather miserable showing with the willow.

#2 Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis was terrific with the bat. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Lucknow’s batting all-rounder Marcus Stoinis had a mixed season with the willow in IPL 2022.

He played 11 matches, scoring 156 runs at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 147.17, with a best of 38*.

To be fair to Stoinis, the numbers are somewhat misleading since he was used as the designated finisher last year, and only got to face a handful of deliveries in most games. Still, with the kind of talent Stoinis possesses, better returns were expected.

This year, LSG learnt their lesson and gave Stoinis ample opportunities to prove his worth. And the Aussie big-hitter did not disappoint.

In 15 matches, he slammed 408 runs at an average of 31.38 and an excellent strike rate of 150, with three fifty-plus scores to his credit.

Stoinis’ best of 89* came off 47 balls against Mumbai in Lucknow, a knock which featured four fours and as many as eight sixes. He also smashed 72 off 40 in a match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali.

Before that, his 30-ball 65 played a big part in LSG chasing 213 against RCB in Bengaluru. Even in the Eliminator, he was the lone warrior with the bat, contributing 40 off 27.

#3 Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan endured a poor season with the ball. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Pacer Avesh Khan had a memorable IPL 2022 season as he made the ball talk.

In 13 matches, he claimed 18 wickets at an average of 23.11 and an economy rate of 8.73. He bowled some tight overs at the death as well, pulling off impressive wins for LSG under pressure.

Avesh was Player of the Match for his excellent figures of 4/24 as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 12 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai, defending a total of 169.

The 26-year-old also starred with 3/30 as Lucknow beat Mumbai by 18 runs at the Brabourne Stadium. Avesh’s scalps included the big one of Rohit Sharma. The right-arm pacer walked away with another Player of the Match award, claiming 3/19 in a 75-run drubbing of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Avesh’s fortunes in IPL 2023 were quite in contrast to last season. He played only nine matches, picking up eight scalps at an average of 35.38 and an economy rate of 9.76.

The pacer began the season with an impressive spell of 2/29 in a 50-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC). Avesh also claimed 3/25 in LSG’s 10-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

Apart from those two performances, though, he struggled for rhythm and did not even feature in the playing XI in the franchise’s last few games.

