3 MI players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in SRH ft. Karn Sharma

Expect a run-fest when the Mumbai Indians (MI) host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday, April 17.

A total of 430 runs were scored in the last game at the venue when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) edged past the hosts by 12 runs. However, MI tasted success in their last game when they recorded a come-from-behind away victory over table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC).

Coincidentally, SRH also ended their barren run when they pummeled a historic 246-run chase, with Abhishek Sharma hammering an immaculate 144. However, SRH would come up against some of their former players. Well, let us get to know three of those current Mumbai Indians players who were earlier part of the Hyderabad franchise.

#3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2021)

Rohit Sharma with Mujeeb Ur Rahman during 2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians match - Source: Getty

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was just a 17-year-old tweaker when he had his first gig in IPL. He was picked up by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 4 crore and had a successful first year, taking 14 wickets at an economy of 6.99 across 11 games.

However, just five wickets in next three editions saw him get released by PBKS before the Sunrisers Hyderabad swooped in the Afghani spinner for Rs 1.50 crore at IPL 2021 auction. However, with Rashid Khan already there, Mujeeb got to play just one match with SRH, in which he took two wickets.

Now, the 2001-born is with Mumbai, who signed him as a replacement player for injured Allah Ghazanfar after the IPL 2025 mega auction.

#2 Trent Boult (2015-2016)

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Being one of the most premier overseas pacers, Trent Boult has played for five different franchises in his IPL career. The Kiwi speedster, however, started his exploits in the IPL 2015 season with SRH, who paid Rs 3.80 crore after he ended up as the joint-highest wicket-taker at the ODI World Cup in Oceania.

Boult played two seasons for Hyderabad, taking ten wickets at 27.50 and at an economy rate of 8.59 in eight games. Fascinatingly, in SRH's title-winning IPL 2016 season, Boult got an opportunity to play just one game before being released the following year.

#1 Karn Sharma (2013-2016)

Karn Sharma celebrating with SRH teammates [Getty Images]

A player who has won three IPL titles with three different franchises, Karn Sharma has seen the early growth of SRH in close vicinity. In fact, he was part of SRH's first-ever squad at IPL 2013.

Being one of the leading spinners for them, Karn played a total of 46 games during his four years with the Sunrisers. He mustered 36 wickets at an economy of 7.83 in that period. He won his first championship under the leadership of David Warner in 2016 before the franchise released him, just like Boult.

Famously, Karn won two back-to-back IPL trophies the following years – MI (2017) and Chennai Super Kings (2018). Now, he's back with the Mumbai franchise, where he won them the game against DC a few days ago!

