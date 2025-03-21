3 MI players who might be benched throughout IPL 2025 ft. Reece Topley

Experts believe that the Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the favorites to clinch the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) title. And while their squad depth might not be great, the five-time champions have certainly assembled a strong playing XII.

Ad

MI are known to be a team that back their players through thick and thin, although the last season saw them power through a host of names en route to a bottom-placed finish. Despite being ravaged by a few injuries ahead of the 2025 campaign, Hardik Pandya and Co. will want to maintain stability and consistency over the course of the tournament.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here are three MI players who might be benched throughout IPL 2025.

#3 Arjun Tendulkar

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two - Source: Getty

Whether Arjun Tendulkar deserves an IPL contract or not is up for debate, but he's certainly a player who has a bit of talent. The left-arm seamer has played a few matches for MI, with his ability to swing the new ball and bowl cutters coming into play. He can hit a few boundaries lower down the order as well.

Ad

However, it's hard to see how Tendulkar will feature in IPL 2025 despite the fact that Jasprit Bumrah might miss a portion of the campaign. The young all-rounder should be behind Ashwani Kumar and PV Satyanarayana Raju in the pecking order, with the first-choice side already having Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult as the primary fast bowlers.

Even if MI want a fast-bowling all-rounder, they are likely to turn to Raj Angad Bawa instead. Tendulkar might spend another IPL campaign on the sidelines, particularly since his domestic form has been patchy.

Ad

#2 Corbin Bosch

South Africa v England - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Signed as a replacement for Lizaad Williams, Corbin Bosch is a decent backup option. He can generate good pace and contribute a few hits lower down the order as well. However, the South African might be only that throughout IPL 2025 - a backup.

Ad

Boult has an excellent injury history and is perfectly suited to the team's requirements. With Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Bevon-John Jacobs, Mitchell Santner and Mujeeb Ur Rahman having excellent cases to fight for the remaining three overseas slots, Bosch might not be able to edge them out.

Bumrah's absence gives MI a real chance to play an additional overseas pacer, but that might leave the batting thin. Moreover, if they want to play one, they might turn to...

Ad

#1 Reece Topley

West Indies v England - 3rd ODI - Source: Getty

There's a small chance that Reece Topley will play in the first few matches of the competition while Bumrah is out, but his profile just doesn't fit MI. A new-ball bowler who doesn't offer much at other stages of the innings, the Englishman wouldn't add much to an attack that already consists of Chahar, Boult and Hardik.

Topley hasn't been in great wicket-taking form recently either, and following a series of troublesome injuries, he seems to have lost a yard of pace as well. Not reliable at any stage of the innings or with the bat, the left-arm seamer might not have much of a role to play for MI in IPL 2025. In fact, it's rather confusing to try and understand why he was signed in the first place when other options were available.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback