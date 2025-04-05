3 PBKS players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in RR ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash in the 18th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 5. The game will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

PBKS are unbeaten coming into this contest with two wins out of two. They began with an 11-run win over the Gujarat Titans and then beat the Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Rajasthan Royals lost their first game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 44 runs. Their next game also resulted in an eight-wicket loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, they managed to pull off their first win off the season in their third game against the Chennai Super Kings.

With both teams securing a win in their previous game, this is set to be an exciting contest. Interestingly, PBKS have three players in their squad who have previously been a part of RR. Let's take a look at who those players are.

3 PBKS players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in RR

#3 Kuldeep Sen

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen began his IPL journey with RR during the 2022 season. He played three seasons for Rajasthan till 2024. From a total of 12 matches, he picked up 14 wickets at an average of 27.64 and economy rate of 9.63.

Kuldeep was released by RR after the IPL 2024 season and was bought by PBKS for ₹80 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he is yet to play a game for Punjab this season. The 28-year-old has played a total of 39 T20 matches in his career, bagging 32 wickets.

#2 Shashank Singh

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS batter Shashank Singh began his IPL journey with the Rajasthan Royals as well. Not many are aware of the fact that he was a part of RR's squad for three seasons from 2019 to 2021. He did not play a single game for RR before moving to the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2022 season.

Shashank was bought by the Punjab Kings in 2024 and impressed, scoring 354 runs from 14 matches at an average of 44.25 and a strike-rate of 164.65. The right-hander has started the IPL 2025 season on a good note too, scoring an unbeaten 44 off just 16 balls against the Gujarat Titans.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty

Yuzvendra Chahal is the most well-known name on this list. The crafty leg-spinner was acquired by PBKS for a massive sum of ₹18 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. From two games this season, he has picked up just one wicket.

Chahal began his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians in 2013. The very next year, he moved to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and spent several seasons with the franchise. He was then released by RCB and moved to RR in IPL 2022, playing three seasons for them till 2024.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the most successful bowler in the history of the IPL, taking 206 wickets from 162 matches at an average of 22.68 and economy rate of 7.87.

