3 player battles to watch out for in DC vs GT, Match 60 of IPL 2025 ft. KL Rahul

The 60th match of the Indian Premier League will take place between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the capital of India. It will be the second match of the double-header on Sunday, May 18.

Delhi’s previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was stopped midway due to a technical failure and was eventually abandoned. While that game will be replayed in the league stage, Delhi will now restart their campaign against GT.

While GT is very close to finalizing a spot in the playoffs and is placed in the top two in the standings, with 16 points from 11 matches, DC has 6 wins from 11 matches and has struggled to find momentum lately. All games from here are crucial for DC, and they must win their remaining three fixtures to have a chance at qualifying.

Here’s a look at the top three player battles to watch out for in the DC vs GT contest:

#3 Mohammed Siraj vs KL Rahul

Mohammed Siraj has been struggling to find form lately. After starting his campaign strongly, he has had difficulty taking wickets in the powerplay, having picked up a total of five wickets in the last five outings. GT will hope for the Indian pacer to perform well in the remaining games.

KL Rahul has had a similarly topsy-turvy campaign to Siraj. After missing the first game, he kicked off his stint with DC with some fiery knocks, and his unbeaten 93 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been his personal best in IPL 2025.

Siraj has dismissed Rahul once in eight innings, with the latter scoring 108 runs off 59 deliveries against the GT pacer.

#2 Tristan Stubbs vs Rashid Khan

South African batter Tristan Stubbs has been in decent touch, having played some key knocks in the middle order and remaining unbeaten most times. He’s a powerful hitter and is expected to do the same against GT.

He has performed brilliantly against spinners in the shortest format of the game and will face two fine spinners from the GT camp - Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan. Stubbs’ stats against Rashid Khan have been impressive, with the Proteas cricketer scoring 52 runs off 31 balls against the Afghan all-rounder in six innings. The latter has dismissed the former once in these outings.

#1 Sai Sudharsan vs Axar Patel

Sai Sudharsan is in great form, batting at the top order for the Gujarat Titans. He’s the second-leading run-scorer in the tournament, just one run behind Suryakumar Yadav, and will look to regain the top spot in the list.

Axar Patel, leading DC, has contributed brilliantly both with the bat and the ball. He’s taken charge of the new ball in the powerplay and has managed to pick crucial wickets as well. It will be vital for him to dismiss the in-form GT openers to get his side off to a strong start.

