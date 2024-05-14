3 player battles to watch out for in DC vs LSG, Match 64 of IPL 2024 ft. Jake Fraser-McGurk vs Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th match of IPL 2024 at the Feroz Shah Kotla (Arun Jaitley Stadium) in New Delhi on Tuesday, May 14. This game is crucial for both teams as they are expected to challenge for a spot in the playoffs this time around.

Both these teams stand a chance of qualifying, and they will be keen on not fluffing the opportunities coming their way. DC have the opportunity to make the most of this as they will be playing at home and know these conditions really well.

LSG, who suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous game, will have to pick themselves up, dust themselves off and try to challenge DC into submission.

In this listicle, we take a look at the three key player battles to watch out for in this game:

#1 Jake Fraser-McGurk vs Ravi Bishnoi

One of the biggest player battles to watch out for in this game will be the one between Jake Fraser-McGurk and Ravi Bishnoi.

The former, who rose into the limelight with his splendid showing in the Big Bash League last year, has taken IPL 2024 by storm as well.

However, on Tuesday, he will have to be at his best in order to challenge Bishnoi, who is a thinker and likes to prepare well for his opponents.

It will not be easy for Bishnoi to contain Fraser-McGurk, who likes to swing hard and swing well, and it will be important for him to make sure that the latter does not get away.

Fraser-McGurk's base as well as head positioning holds him in good stead.

Skipper Rishabh Pant, who missed out on his side's disappointing defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday owing to a suspension due to slow over-rate, will be back in action on Tuesday against LSG.

He is one of their most important players and has scored 413 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 156 this year.

Pant, who comes in to bat in the middle order, will face off against off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham, who will take the ball away from him.

It will be exciting to see how the latter responds to the challenges thrown his way by Pant, but it will make for interesting viewing, for sure. Pant will have to bring a lot of shots out of his arsenal while tackling Gowtham.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav vs Quinton de Kock

DC's ace of their bowling attack, Kuldeep Yadav, will be keen on testing his mettle against LSG opener Quinton de Kock at the Kotla in this game.

As the LSG top order has faced a lot of flak for not showing intent of any sort in their previous game against SRH in Hyderabad, they will have to be on top of their game in this encounter.

De Kock, who opens the innings for LSG, will come up against Yadav if he hangs around the crease for some time.

Yadav has the uncanny ability to get the best player of his opposition out, and de Kock may as well be in the firing line when these two teams meet on Tuesday.

