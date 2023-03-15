3 players who can lead KKR in the absence of Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders have been dealt a huge blow ahead of this edition of the IPL. Captain Shreyas Iyer could miss the first half of the IPL due to a back injury. Kolkata. Iyer is also set to miss the three-match ODI series against Australia. Kolkata's team management has the herculian task of naming a captain who can lead the team with Shreyas Iyer out injured.

Here are the three players who can lead the Kolkata Knight Riders in the absence of Shreyas Iyer

#1 Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladesh Skipper is currently the No.1 all-rounder in white-ball cricket. Bangladesh, under Shakib's captaincy, recently completed a series whitewash against reigning T20 World Cup champions England. Shakib has led Bangladesh valiantly and taken the team to great heights.

He has scored 793 runs and has picked up 63 wickets in 71 IPL matches. Shakib was an integral part of the title-winning KKR teams in 2012 and 2014. Shakib would be an ideal choice to lead KKR in the absence of Shreyas Iyer given his experience.

#2 Tim Southee

Tim Southee is a vastly experienced player who is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. His leadership was instrumental in the Blackcaps winning the second test against England in Wellington. The veteran medium pacer has picked up 45 wickets in 52 matches in the IPL.

Southee is certainly a name worth considering for the KKR management as he captains New Zealand in Test cricket and has the experience of captaining a team.

#3 Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana has been an integral part of the Kolkata side for many years. Despite his performances being inconsistent over the past few years, KKR management has kept faith in his talent.

Nitish Rana has prior experience in captaincy as he currently leads Delhi in domestic T20 cricket. Rana is an experienced player in both domestic cricket and the IPL and certainly has the ability to lead KKR in the absence of Shreyas Iyer.

With the IPL just 16 days away, coach Chandrakath Pandit's first priority will be to name a captain who can lead KKR in Shreyas Iyer's absence. The Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first game against the Punjab Kings on 1 April in Mohali.

Who should lead the Kolkata Knight Riders in the absence of Shreyas Iyer?

Do let us know your opinion in the comments

