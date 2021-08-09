Jofra Archer's recent injury news has come as a massive blow for English cricket fans. The injury has forced the 26-year-old to miss the remainder of the 2021 cricket season, including the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year.

Archer, a mainstay in England's bowling attack since the 50-over World Cup in 2019, has played a pivotal role in England's rise in the white-ball format.

However, with a little over two months left for the showpiece event, England will need to hunt for options to fill Jofra Archer's void.

3 players who can replace Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup

Jofra Archer's injury has thrown open opportunities for a few players waiting in the wings.

Although the Barbados-born speedster's shoes are hard to fill, the England team management will be eager to test out a few potential candidates with the T20 World Cup in sight.

On that note, let's look at three players who could be ideal replacements for Jofra Archer in the T20 World Cup squad.

#3. George Garton

George Garton could be a dark horse for the T20 World Cup E Derbyshire Falcons v Notts Outlaws - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

The 24-year-old George Garton is a highly rated youngster in English cricket. Garton, a left-arm fast bowler, has the ability to clock 90mph speed and can trouble the batters with his searing pace.

The seamer was earlier a part of the national squad that took on Sri Lanka and was also named for the home series against Pakistan before the COVID-19 scare in the English camp.

Given his repertoire on the domestic circuit, George Garton could be a dark horse for England if selected for the T20 World Cup.

#2. Jake Ball

Jake Ball has been in excellent wicket-taking form in 2021

Jake Ball has had an excellent year so far. After a good season with the title-winning Sydney Sixers, the English seamer backed it up with an impressive showing in the Vitality Blast with 18 wickets across nine matches.

The Nottingham-born fast bowler is fourth on the list of highest wicket-takers in 2021 with 29 scalps, including a wicket every 13 balls.

The lanky pacer's ability to use his height backed by clever pace variations makes him a potent option in the absence of Jofra Archer.

#1. David Willey

David Willey

All-rounder David Willey will be one of the frontrunners to replace Jofra Archer in the T20 World Cup squad.

The left-arm seamer has a good T20I record playing for England with 38 wickets from 32 matches and an economy of less than eight.

The highest score of The Hundred men's competition so far from David Willey!



He finishes on 81* off 45 balls – a wonderful display of hitting.#TheHundred2021 pic.twitter.com/huqFEuhgK8 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 3, 2021

Willey's ability to swing the new ball both ways will be an added advantage for England in the mega event. The southpaw is also a handy lower-order batter and can add a few quick runs at the fag end of the innings.

David Willey's all-round package will be a great boost for England in their pursuit of a second T20 World Cup title.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar